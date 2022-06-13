Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
Signet Jewelers posts solid first-quarter fiscal 2023 results
"Signet's strong performance this quarter reflects our team's successful execution and agility amidst retail headwinds," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer. "We generated nearly 9% topline growth, including 2.6% organic sales growth, enabled by our healthy inventory position, connected commerce capabilities and data-driven marketing. Customers responded to the breadth and newness within our assortment, particularly higher price point offerings, diamonds and precious metals. Our scale, strong balance sheet, and diversified banner portfolio provide flexibility to navigate macro level uncertainties, deliver consistent annual double-digit operating margin, and continue investing in differentiated capabilities to widen our competitive advantages."
"We are reaffirming our annual guidance and expanding our share repurchase authorization by $500 million," said Joan Hilson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. "While we anticipated and experienced softening within lower price points resulting from heightened inflation and the lack of stimulus, we delivered offsets through tailored assortments, digital capabilities and enhanced services to maintain higher average transaction values. At this time, we continue to focus on the factors under our control and leverage our competitive advantages as we navigate the impact of this macro-economic environment on consumer behavior. We believe that the strategies, agility and discipline of our team will enable us to continue to drive long-term value for our shareholders."