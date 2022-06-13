Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
Phillips continues as the global market leader for watches with its inaugural spring sale in New York realizing $30.3 million
Paul Boutros, Phillips’ Head of Watches, Americas, and Isabella Proia, Head of Sale, New York, said, “Phillips’ inaugural Spring Watch auction in New York was met with tremendous enthusiasm from the international collecting community, underscoring the continued strength of the market. Following a historic year with the December 2021 New York Watch Auction achieving the highest sale total in US history, our team curated an auction that included original owner, fresh-to-market, collectors’ watches across brands and eras. From record-breaking examples of British watchmaking by George Daniels and Roger Smith, to the Rolex Paul Newman Daytona “El Limoncito,” there was enthusiasm across the board. Our commitment to offering highest quality timepieces was once again validated as the results continued Phillips’ unprecedented 18-month streak of 100% sold sales. It was also an honor to be entrusted with the sale of watches from the personal collection of Academy Award-Nominee James Garner. The performance of the pieces in his collection are a testament to his enduring legacy as a 20th century icon, and we are delighted to confirm that the Carrera “James Garner” – which realized $176,400, nearly six times its low estimate – was purchased by none other than TAG Heuer itself.”
Phillips looks forward to the summer online watch auctions with The Horological Society of New York Charity Online Auction II sale taking place from 6 to 13 July and the Hong Kong Online Watch Auction I taking place from 21 to 28 July.