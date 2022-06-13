Phillips continues as the global market leader for watches with its inaugural spring sale in New York realizing $30.3 million

Concluding a white glove season for Phillips Watches, The New York Watch Auction: SIX realized $30.3 million – more than tripling its pre-sale total low estimate of $9.8 million, Phillips said in a press release. Bringing the Spring season total for the category to $127.2 million, the results reaffirm Phillips’ place as the global market leader. Multiple records for individual models in the fields of vintage, contemporary, and independents were achieved during the live auction at Phillips’ New York headquarters at 432 Park Avenue. Bidders from the international community, across nearly 70 countries, vied for rare and historic timepieces, participating in the room, online, and over the phone.

Paul Boutros, Phillips’ Head of Watches, Americas, and Isabella Proia, Head of Sale, New York, said, “Phillips’ inaugural Spring Watch auction in New York was met with tremendous enthusiasm from the international collecting community, underscoring the continued strength of the market. Following a historic year with the December 2021 New York Watch Auction achieving the highest sale total in US history, our team curated an auction that included original owner, fresh-to-market, collectors’ watches across brands and eras. From record-breaking examples of British watchmaking by George Daniels and Roger Smith, to the Rolex Paul Newman Daytona “El Limoncito,” there was enthusiasm across the board. Our commitment to offering highest quality timepieces was once again validated as the results continued Phillips’ unprecedented 18-month streak of 100% sold sales. It was also an honor to be entrusted with the sale of watches from the personal collection of Academy Award-Nominee James Garner. The performance of the pieces in his collection are a testament to his enduring legacy as a 20th century icon, and we are delighted to confirm that the Carrera “James Garner” – which realized $176,400, nearly six times its low estimate – was purchased by none other than TAG Heuer itself.”

Phillips looks forward to the summer online watch auctions with The Horological Society of New York Charity Online Auction II sale taking place from 6 to 13 July and the Hong Kong Online Watch Auction I taking place from 21 to 28 July.





