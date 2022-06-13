Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
ICA appoints new CEO
“We salute Gary on his departure and sincerely express our gratitude for the exemplary job he has done in his leadership role with our association,” said Clement Sabbagh, ICA President. “We are very excited to have an individual as talented and committed as Douglas Hucker, who has a long and proven record of association management excellence, join our team. Doug brings proven leadership skills, knowledge of the industry, solid ethical credentials and a vision for the future that aligns perfectly with our Board and our membership.”
Prior to joining the ICA, Hucker served over two decades as CEO of the American Gem Trade Association (AGTA). His industry involvement has incorporated participation the Boards of many associations, including the AGTA, the American Gem Society, the Jewelers Vigilance Committee, World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) and has been an avid supporter of the Jewelers Security Alliance, the Women’s Jewelry Association, and others.
Hucker said, “I am extremely grateful to the ICA for the opportunity they have provided, which allows me to continue my passion and efforts to continually improve the colored gemstone industry.”
In his new role, Hucker will work to expand ICA’s membership, strengthen the organization’s influence and resources, and uphold its role in public and industry affairs as an advocate for its members and the colored gemstone industry at large.