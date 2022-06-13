ICA appoints new CEO

Today News

The International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) has appointed Douglas K. Hucker ‎to serve as its next chief executive. He will replace Gary Roskin, who has led the association for the past seven years.

“We salute Gary on his departure and sincerely express our gratitude for the exemplary job he has done in his leadership role with our association,” said Clement Sabbagh, ICA President. “We are very excited to have an individual as talented and committed as Douglas Hucker, who has a long and proven record of association management excellence, join our team. Doug brings proven leadership ‎skills, knowledge of the industry, solid ethical credentials and a vision for the future that aligns perfectly with our Board and our membership.”‎

Prior to joining the ICA, Hucker served over two decades as CEO of the American Gem Trade Association (AGTA). His industry involvement has incorporated participation the Boards of many associations, including the AGTA, the American Gem Society, the Jewelers Vigilance Committee, World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) and has been an avid supporter of the Jewelers Security Alliance, the Women’s Jewelry Association, and others.

Hucker said, “I am extremely grateful to the ICA for the opportunity they have provided, which allows me to continue my passion and efforts to continually improve the colored gemstone industry.”

In his new role, Hucker will work to expand ICA’s membership, strengthen the ‎organization’s influence and resources, and uphold its role in public and industry ‎affairs as an advocate for its members and the colored gemstone industry at large.





