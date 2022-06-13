Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
Diamonds Factory: Popularity gap between natural and lab-grown diamonds is closing
According to Diamonds Factory, global diamond prices have risen by 30% over the past three months, and shoppers can save up to 40% of their money by switching to lab-grown diamonds.
Ben Stinson, head of e-commerce at Diamonds Factory acknowledges that natural diamonds are still more popular, but he is convinced that the popularity gap between natural and laboratory-grown stones is closing.
“Shoppers are becoming more eco-conscious,” he said. “We’ve had that verbally, we’ve seen it in demand on our website, search trends on Google and in the increasing demand for knowledge and education. You can also see it in terms of the cost of living at the moment as people want something that’s more price competitive, and lab-grown diamonds are a great example of that as they are chemically identical, meaning you’re not losing anything from the naked eye.”
Diamonds Factory's lab-grown diamond sales are steadily growing, Professional Jeweler said adding that while lab-grown diamonds accounted for 10-15% of its total sales in 2021, they currently account for about 30%.