Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
Canadian North Resources announces updated mineral resources for Ferguson Lake Project in Canada
“We are very pleased to announce our updated resource estimation showing substantial high-grade open pit and underground resources,” said Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO of Canadian North. “We also see significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 kilometers long mineralized belt. Management believes the geology and mineralization of the Ferguson Lake Project may be comparable with the Norilsk mining area of Russia, one of the world’s most productive regions for nickel, copper, palladium and platinum. The Company is carrying out its $11 million exploration program for 2022 to further expand the potential high-grade large-tonnage economic base metal and PGM resource.”
“This Mineral Resource estimation incorporates mostly the West Zone, which represents approximately 6km of the presently known 15-kilometer-long mineralized belt. In addition, rhodium and gold are not included in the resource modeling due to no systematic assaying results, although there are significant values in several mineralized zones. We are drilling to further define the potential large-tonnage base metal and PGM resources along the main mineralized zones and expect to incorporate both the West and East Zones into an updated resource estimation next year,“ said Dr. Trevor Boyd, Vice President for Exploration.