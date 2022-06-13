Exclusive
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
Lucapa Diamond blows the whistle on proposed VAT Amendment Bill in Lesotho
“The VAT Amendment Bill, should it be enacted in its current form, will result in the diamond industry in Lesotho no longer being able to claim back and be refunded their Input VAT currently paid on the goods, services and capital items procured for day-to-day operations,” the company said in a statement.
Lucapa, together with fellow miners and members of the Chamber of Mines and other key stakeholders, have made presentations to and constructively engaged with the relevant authorities on the impact the passing of the VAT Amendment Bill could have on the Lesotho diamond industry.
The Chamber of Mines has been advised by the Ministry of Mining that the VAT Amendment Bill process has been paused pending further review and interaction with key stakeholders. Lucapa Diamond will update on the outcome in due course.