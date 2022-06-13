Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
The Ultimate Coin wins an ultimate price of more than $1.2 million
Image credit: Royal Canadian Mint
The Ultimate, a one-of-a-kind one-kilo pure platinum coin produced by the Royal Canadian Mint and adorned with hundreds of pink diamonds from the famed Argyle Mine, sold for $1,261,250.00 CAD, after heated bids were exchanged during a live auction conducted by Heffel Fine Art Auction House, the Mint said in a statement for the occasion.
It appears that the perfect marriage of platinum and Argyle pinks in this piece of coinage art became the key to success, “setting a new record for a coin offered at auction in Canada.” The winner of this treasure wished to stay anonymous.
“The Ultimate is the highest expression of the innovation, skill, and craftsmanship of the people who continue to make the Royal Canadian Mint a global leader in the art and science of coin manufacturing,” said Marie Lemay, President, and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.
“It has been an incredible opportunity for Heffel to work with the Mint and help make history with the sale of The Ultimate,” said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. “This one-of-a-kind masterpiece is an artwork of the highest caliber and it has been an honor to place it in an outstanding collection. We look forward to following its historic journey for decades to come.”