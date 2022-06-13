The Ultimate Coin wins an ultimate price of more than $1.2 million

Image credit: Royal Canadian Mint

The Ultimate, a one-of-a-kind one-kilo pure platinum coin produced by the Royal Canadian Mint and adorned with hundreds of pink diamonds from the famed Argyle Mine, sold for $1,261,250.00 CAD, after heated bids were exchanged during a live auction conducted by Heffel Fine Art Auction House, the Mint said in a statement for the occasion.It appears that the perfect marriage of platinum and Argyle pinks in this piece of coinage art became the key to success, “setting a new record for a coin offered at auction in Canada.” The winner of this treasure wished to stay anonymous.“The Ultimate is the highest expression of the innovation, skill, and craftsmanship of the people who continue to make the Royal Canadian Mint a global leader in the art and science of coin manufacturing,” said Marie Lemay, President, and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.“It has been an incredible opportunity for Heffel to work with the Mint and help make history with the sale of The Ultimate,” said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. “This one-of-a-kind masterpiece is an artwork of the highest caliber and it has been an honor to place it in an outstanding collection. We look forward to following its historic journey for decades to come.”