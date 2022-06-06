Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Russia and Belarus sign protocol on electronic exchange of information on Kimberley Process certificates
Aleksey Moiseev and Vladislav Tatarinovich took part in the signing ceremony representing the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus accordingly.
The Russian Federation Ministry of Finance said in its statement that electronic exchange of information is necessary to speed up interstate and domestic procedures for trade transactions involving rough diamonds, as well as for state control over the import and export of rough diamonds.
“Russia continues the course taken to digitalize the Kimberley Process certificates in the rough diamond trade. This process was launched by us during our chairmanship of the KP last year. The signing of the Protocol confirms the commitment of Russia and the Republic of Belarus to the digitalization of all interstate processes related to the trade in rough natural diamonds,” commented Alexey Moiseev.
He also noted that the transition to digital exchange of KP certificates, which are now issued on paper, will simplify and speed up the procedures for issuing them.
“Digital documents are a guarantee of the legitimacy of each shipment of diamonds. Russia has always stood for promoting the principles of openness in the global diamond trade,” he said.