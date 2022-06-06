Russia and Belarus sign protocol on electronic exchange of information on Kimberley Process certificates

Today News

The Ministry of Finance of Russia and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus signed the Protocol on Electronic Exchange of Information on Certificates of the International Certification Scheme for Rough Natural Diamonds. Now the digital exchange of information on export-import operations with rough diamonds between the two countries will take place automatically.

Aleksey Moiseev and Vladislav Tatarinovich took part in the signing ceremony representing the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus accordingly.

The Russian Federation Ministry of Finance said in its statement that electronic exchange of information is necessary to speed up interstate and domestic procedures for trade transactions involving rough diamonds, as well as for state control over the import and export of rough diamonds.

“Russia continues the course taken to digitalize the Kimberley Process certificates in the rough diamond trade. This process was launched by us during our chairmanship of the KP last year. The signing of the Protocol confirms the commitment of Russia and the Republic of Belarus to the digitalization of all interstate processes related to the trade in rough natural diamonds,” commented Alexey Moiseev.

He also noted that the transition to digital exchange of KP certificates, which are now issued on paper, will simplify and speed up the procedures for issuing them.

“Digital documents are a guarantee of the legitimacy of each shipment of diamonds. Russia has always stood for promoting the principles of openness in the global diamond trade,” he said.





