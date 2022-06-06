Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
AGD DIAMONDS JSC recovers a 60-carat diamond
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
AGD DIAMONDS recovered a gem-quality diamond weighing 59.26 carats on June 7, 2022 at its Grib mining and processing division. This is the fourth particularly large diamond produced by the company this year.
Innovative technologies used to enrich kimberlite ore allow AGD DIAMONDS to produce high quality diamonds on a regular basis. The diamond recovered last Tuesday became the 30th among the unique diamonds of special size (+50 ct) mined at the deposit named after Vladimir Grib from the beginning of its industrial development.
The Grib diamond field is one of the largest in the world, ranking 4th in terms of reserves in Russia and 7th on the planet.