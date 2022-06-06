Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
Yesterday
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
Israel Diamond Exchange to Host International Diamond Week in March 2023
The Israel Diamond Exchange will host a week-long series of professional diamond-related events from March 27-30, 2023 in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, Israel.
The events will include the Israel Diamond Conference on March 27, 2023, which will feature talks and panels by major personalities in the diamond world, including key diamond producers, government officials, bankers, analysts, influencers, and others.
This will be followed by the Israel International Diamond Exhibition, from March 28 – 30, 2023, which will offer a huge variety of goods by Israeli and international diamantaires.
The World Diamond Congress, the major event of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association, which is held every three years, will take place on March 29 and 30, 2023.
IDE President Boaz Moldawsky said: “The Israel Diamond Exchange is thrilled to be hosting the most important diamond occasion of the year 2023. We are planning a very high-level and exciting series of events, with some interesting surprises. We look forward to welcoming all members of the world diamond and jewelry industries. Please mark the dates on your calendar.”