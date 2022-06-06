Israel Diamond Exchange to Host International Diamond Week in March 2023

Today News

Events will include Diamond Conference, Exhibition, and World Diamond Congress



The Israel Diamond Exchange will host a week-long series of professional diamond-related events from March 27-30, 2023 in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, Israel.

The events will include the Israel Diamond Conference on March 27, 2023, which will feature talks and panels by major personalities in the diamond world, including key diamond producers, government officials, bankers, analysts, influencers, and others.

This will be followed by the Israel International Diamond Exhibition, from March 28 – 30, 2023, which will offer a huge variety of goods by Israeli and international diamantaires.

The World Diamond Congress, the major event of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association, which is held every three years, will take place on March 29 and 30, 2023.

IDE President Boaz Moldawsky said: “The Israel Diamond Exchange is thrilled to be hosting the most important diamond occasion of the year 2023. We are planning a very high-level and exciting series of events, with some interesting surprises. We look forward to welcoming all members of the world diamond and jewelry industries. Please mark the dates on your calendar.”



