De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
AGD Diamonds taps into new rough diamond markets
According to the publication, the company's CEO Gennady Piven while meeting with Alexander Tsybulsky, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Province said that diamond prices stabilized and even went up exceeding the January levels and therefore the company is implementing all its plans and upgrading production facilities.
In its sales policy, AGD Diamonds has reoriented itself to new markets: mainly China, the UAE and neighboring Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.
The Arkhangelsk Province is one of the two regions of Russia where large diamond deposits are located, Delovoy Peterburg said. These are the Lomonosov Diamond Field, which is being developed by Severalmaz (a subsidiary of ALROSA), and the Grib Diamond Field where AGD Diamonds operates. These two deposits, like all other known kimberlite pipes in the area (there are about 70 of them in total), are located in the Arctic territories of the Arkhangelsk Province, within the Arkhangelsk Diamond Province.