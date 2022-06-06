Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
Today
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
Dubai revs up diamond sales driving them to $11 billion in Q1 this year
According to DMCC, the significant growth was led by an 80% increase in the value of polished diamonds traded, which reached USD 4 billion (AED 14.7 billion) for the quarter. As the UAE looks to become the largest diamond trade hub for rough and polished combined, growth in this key polished demonstrates Dubai’s ability to become a major polished distribution hub.
Following a record 2021 performance in which the UAE became the world’s leading hub for the rough diamond trade, the rough segment also saw strong growth in Q1, with a 20% year-on-year increase to USD 7 billion (AED 25.7 billion). Trade flows from Africa and Europe accounted for over 96% of the UAE’s rough trade in Q1.
Value of rough and polished diamonds traded in the UAE (import and export)
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “After announcing that the UAE became the world’s largest rough diamond trade hub at the Dubai Diamond Conference earlier this year, DMCC stated that it was swiftly growing in polished trade as well. The 80% increase in the value of polished diamonds traded in the UAE in the first quarter of 2022 clearly demonstrates that we are delivering against our target. Through DMCC’s world-class facilities and services, along with a hyper-connected business environment, Dubai’s diamond industry is truly flourishing across the board.”
Dubai boasts direct flights to other diamond hubs across the world, including mining countries in Africa, traders in Israel, and manufacturing centres in India, resulting in a connected supply chain with Dubai at its centre. Additionally, Dubai is home to the two Kimberly Process (KP) offices in the UAE, making the emirate the only entry point for rough diamonds in the country.
In line with its mandate to attract, facilitate and drive new trade flows through Dubai, DMCC has played a vital role in establishing the emirate as a leading global hub for the diamond trade. DMCC’s Dubai Diamond Exchange is the largest diamond tender facility in the world and home to over 1,150 diamond companies, providing members and industry professionals with state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities and services to trade with confidence.