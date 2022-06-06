Trends of the year: Further digitalization of business and development of new domestic IT products

The seventh conference and exhibition of innovative technologies for business, which took place on May 31 - June 2, gathered in Skolkovo more than 3500 participants, 259 speakers and 106 exhibitors who had 30 hours of useful content from experts from YouDo, Yandex Cloud, VK, Roistat, Netology, Linkage and other companies. The central theme was the adaptation of business to new working conditions — in the mode of turbulence, economic instability and sanctions.

“We have been working on the event program for more than six months - in winter, the focus of business was on working conditions during the pandemic, today it is on global market restructuring, import substitution, work under sanctions and many other factors. We have found experts who are ready to share cases and personal practices in solving all these problems. I am sure that we managed to create a high-quality and large-scale platform for entrepreneurs to communicate in this difficult time. For several years the conference has retained the status of the largest event dedicated to innovative business solutions in Russia and Eastern Europe,” commented TECH WEEK producer Natalya Bardina.

Igor Stoyanov, the founder and president of the Persona beauty salon network, was among the experts who shared their tools and settings. He told the audience about the thinking of a strategist, the ability to live and make decisions in any circumstances. German Gavrilov, founder and CEO of end-to-end analytics service Roistat, shared the mechanisms that allow employees to focus on the result. Svetlana Sokolova, co-founder of Mushrooms Creative Group and CEO of the MYGRIBS communication agency shared tools for managing consumer demand through content marketing in digital environment using the Novoterskaya case as an example. Anetta Orlova, a practicing psychologist and media expert, spoke about archetypes, life strategies and brand archetypes. Marianna Snigireva is CEO of the Netology educational platform. She shared how resource leadership helps to increase employee engagement and cope with the crisis.

Also, TECH WEEK participants were presented with Russian IT developments. Andrey Nikitin, commercial director of the control system for introducing artificial intelligence into Linkage business processes, noted that new opportunities for working with big data and introducing artificial intelligence are opening up for domestic manufacturers of system and application software. Western vendors were present on the Russian market but did not dominate - this allowed the company to develop a solution that is successfully used by the largest players in the field of finance, retail, telecom and others, including the country's municipal enterprises.

“We have developed a stack of technological solutions for the system and application levels of Linkage products, which allow us to solve a wide range of tasks for the development and digitalization of business. The system solves the problems that arise when working with big data, digitizes the processes of a company of any size. We cooperate with leading Russian vendors and integrate the best domestic solutions. At TECH WEEK, we demonstrated Linkage solutions, which, when integrated into the customer's ecosystem, can significantly increase the efficiency of the work of personnel of any level using elements of artificial intelligence. The portfolio of solutions includes a system architecture for working with data, analytics, digitalization of business processes and interactive visualization of any data. These three layers of the system actually close the functionality of Western BI systems and allow it to be done on the basis of Russian software. Our ecosystem is a vivid example of import substitution in the field of high technologies, the development is already included in the Unified Register of Russian Computer Programs and Databases of the Ministry of Digital Development of Russia and has all the necessary certificates,” said Andrey Nikitin in his speech.

The program of the multi-format conference consisted of 13 thematic sections, special events for entrepreneurs (Mentor's Lounge, Career Consulting, Mastermind, Practicum, Education Day, Forbes Club panel discussion with Forbes Russia Development Director Dmitry Ozman), networking programs for business acquaintances (Speed networking, Random coffee, Russian wood-fired banya, AfterParty with an invited guest, rock musician Nike Borzov). Until midnight, DJ BALDIN (Radio Record, St. Petersburg) worked at the console.

This year, for the first time, within the framework of the conference, a special project TECH Bathhouse was included in the networking program. The steam platform was located a ten-minute walk from the Skolkovo Technopark, which made it possible to include steam sessions in the daily program. 80 people signed up to participate in the project. Bathhouse, as a way to form business connections, will also be included in the program of the next TECH WEEK, which will be held on November 15-17. Communication in a non-standard environment contributes to productive and confidential dialogue.

The program of the summer conference has become one of the most intense in the 7 years of the event. TECH WEEK, as in previous years, acted as a platform for the presentation of the latest IT developments for business in Russia.





