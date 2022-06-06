Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
Christie’s nets over $48 million at June edition of Magnificent Jewels
The auction was led by The Light of Africa Diamond, a D color, Flawless, Type IIa, emerald-cut diamond of 103.49 carats, with excellent polish and symmetry, which achieved $20,084,000 and ranks as the fifth most valuable colorless diamond ever offered at Christie’s. The diamond, unearthed from The Cullinan Diamond Mine, was cut and polished from a 299.3 carat rough by Stargems Group.
Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Jewelry, Christie’s, remarked: “The Magnificent Jewels auction at Christie’s New York rounded off an incredible sale season with solid results worldwide. Ann Getty’s extraordinary JAR collection sold for a total of $5,065,000, over double the pre-sale estimate. The 103.49ct Light of Africa D Flawless diamond achieved an incredible $195,000 per carat demonstrating the strength of the diamond market at the highest levels. The stone was unearthed at the Cullinan Mine and polished by the Stargems Group. We look forward to the rest of our online jewelry sales in London, New York, and Paris, which run through the end of June.”
The sale also achieved strong results for jewelry from notable private collections, such as: a selection of Bulgari jewelry from the collection of Signora Silvana Mangano, led by a Bulgari Fancy Intense yellow diamond ‘Trombino’ ring of 15.98 carats, which sold for $693,000; a Van Cleef & Arpels set of coral and gold jewelry, formerly in the collection of Mrs. Brooke Astor, which realized $75,600; and a pair of emerald and diamond earrings of 13.79 and 12.14 carats from the Property of a Private Collector, which achieved $1,260,000.