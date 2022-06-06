Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Diamonds from Tongo mine in Sierra Leone fetch almost $1.5 million to Newfield Resources
“There was a strong demand for our products, which consisted mainly of quality gemstones. This demand for high quality diamonds is reflected in the high average price of US$269 per carat. The high realized value of the diamonds, combined with the previously reported high grade of 2.7 carats per tonne of diamonds, is very encouraging and demonstrates the potential of the Tongo mine as a high grade, high value diamond mine,” said Newfield Resources CEO Carl Smithson.
Newfield Resources reportedly discovered six more diamond-bearing kimberlites in its mining area, which may build up the total resources of this diamond field. The company plans to focus on the development of the Kundu and Lando kimberlites, which have probable diamond reserves of 1.1 million carats concentrated in the upper 110-meter-thick layers.