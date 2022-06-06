Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
ALROSA cancels final dividends for 2021
“The Supervisory Board of ALROSA recommended to the General Meeting of Shareholders not to pay (not to declare) final dividends based on the results of the company's operation in 2021. For the 1st half of 2021, dividends were paid in the amount of 64.7 billion rubles, which exceeds 70% of the company's net profit for 2021,” ALROSA said.
The annual general meeting of ALROSA shareholders is scheduled for June 30, 2022. On Monday, the company compiled a list of shareholders eligible to take part in it.
In March 2021, the Supervisory Board of ALROSA approved changes to the dividend policy. Free cash flow is used as the basis for calculating dividends, and the amount of semi-annual dividend payments is determined depending on the value of the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio. If the current and forecast value of the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio does not exceed 1.5, the amount of funds allocated for the payment of dividends for the reporting year must be at least 50% of net income for the year under IFRS.
Last year, the company paid dividends to shareholders in the amount of 70.3 billion rubles.