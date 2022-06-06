Norilsk Nickel begins consultations with indigenous peoples on prospects for developing a deposit in Murmansk Province

Norilsk Nickel held preliminary consultations with representatives of indigenous peoples in the villages of Lovozero and Krasnoshchelye in the Murmansk Province in connection with the prospects for developing the largest lithium deposit in Russia, Kolmozerskoye. Company representatives told the residents of the Lovozersky District about the prospects for the development of the field. The dialogue was attended by the Saami, Nenets and Komi, as well as representatives of reindeer farms, authorities, Rosatom and independent experts in the field of the rights of indigenous peoples. The main purpose of the meeting is to set up a two-way dialogue between the company and indigenous peoples, to inform representatives of local communities about the upcoming project, to listen and write down proposals and comments from indigenous organizations.

During the consultations, the representatives of Norilsk Nickel told the audience about the principles of the company's interaction with indigenous peoples and about the Kolmozero project. Geological studies of the Kolmozerskoye field were carried out in the 1950s, and much of the project data has yet to be verified. “Today there is a unique opportunity to take into account traditional nature management and crafts at the initial stage of project development. It is important for the company to consider and minimize all possible negative consequences for the indigenous peoples of the region. Norilsk Nickel has rich experience in supporting reindeer husbandry in Taimyr, and this knowledge will be applicable in the Murmansk Province as well,” commented Andrey Grachev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel.

The company confirmed its intention in the near future to collect and verify all possible information about the entities, the nature and extent of traditional crafts, sacred places and burials, identify the circle of people potentially affected by the impact of the project, and make detailed maps of the territory. Research will be carried out with the involvement of leading scientific institutions and in cooperation with indigenous peoples. “We can only welcome that Norilsk Nickel is acting in accordance with international standards of due diligence and is ready to share information about the project with the indigenous peoples of the region at such an early stage of preparation. Such an approach will help protect the rights and prioritize the interests of indigenous peoples in the region,” commented Alexei Tsykarev, Deputy Chairman of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII).

“The meeting went well, in my opinion. Everyone asked as many questions as possible today. We worked quite constructively and talked,” opined Elena Almazova, president of the Kola Saami Association.



