Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Norilsk Nickel begins consultations with indigenous peoples on prospects for developing a deposit in Murmansk Province
During the consultations, the representatives of Norilsk Nickel told the audience about the principles of the company's interaction with indigenous peoples and about the Kolmozero project. Geological studies of the Kolmozerskoye field were carried out in the 1950s, and much of the project data has yet to be verified. “Today there is a unique opportunity to take into account traditional nature management and crafts at the initial stage of project development. It is important for the company to consider and minimize all possible negative consequences for the indigenous peoples of the region. Norilsk Nickel has rich experience in supporting reindeer husbandry in Taimyr, and this knowledge will be applicable in the Murmansk Province as well,” commented Andrey Grachev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel.
The company confirmed its intention in the near future to collect and verify all possible information about the entities, the nature and extent of traditional crafts, sacred places and burials, identify the circle of people potentially affected by the impact of the project, and make detailed maps of the territory. Research will be carried out with the involvement of leading scientific institutions and in cooperation with indigenous peoples. “We can only welcome that Norilsk Nickel is acting in accordance with international standards of due diligence and is ready to share information about the project with the indigenous peoples of the region at such an early stage of preparation. Such an approach will help protect the rights and prioritize the interests of indigenous peoples in the region,” commented Alexei Tsykarev, Deputy Chairman of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII).
“The meeting went well, in my opinion. Everyone asked as many questions as possible today. We worked quite constructively and talked,” opined Elena Almazova, president of the Kola Saami Association.