GIA to discard paper reports going digital by 2025

Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the leader in gemological research, education, and science-based gem identification and grading services, is strengthening its consumer protection mission by converting all GIA paper reports to digital form by 2025, the world’s major diamond grader said in a statement for the press received by Rough&Polished.

The transformation will begin in January 2023 with the digital launch of GIA’s most popular report, GIA Diamond Dossier ®. Powered by a fully reimagined GIA App, the new digital report will deliver the trusted diamond information that consumers expect from GIA, now more secure and convenient than ever before.

GIA’s comprehensive digital offering will also feature a new inscription matching service, enabled by the innovative GIA Match iDTM instrument. Engineered to pair seamlessly with the new GIA App, the GIA Match iD captures a diamond’s inscription image and links the diamond to its secure GIA report using proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“Digital reports from GIA build on our decades of innovation and move our consumer protection mission forward,” said GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques. “This important transformation allows GIA to offer consumers a truly modern and engaging experience while helping our industry progress toward a more sustainable future.”

The conversion of all GIA reports to digital form will save 20 tons of paper and 18.5 tons of plastic each year and reduce transportation-related carbon emissions.

“GIA uniquely combines industry-leading research, product development and grading expertise to fully leverage the power of AI and cloud technology,” said Pritesh Patel, GIA senior vice president and chief operating officer. “This unrivaled combination strengthens our ability to better serve our valued clients across the global gem and jewelry industry.”

The digital GIA Diamond Dossier service has three dynamic elements: 1) A fully digital report including the diamond’s 4Cs; 2) The GIA App for retailers and consumers to securely view, save and share report information for their diamonds and learn about GIA’s 4Cs of Diamond Quality; 3) The GIA Match iD instrument with proprietary AI technology captures the diamond’s inscription image and links the diamond to its unique GIA report in the secure GIA cloud, bringing it directly to the consumer in the GIA App.

The new digital report experience, including demonstrations of the GIA App and GIA Match iD, will debut in the GIA booth at the JCK Las Vegas show starting June 10.





