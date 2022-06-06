Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
GIA to discard paper reports going digital by 2025
The transformation will begin in January 2023 with the digital launch of GIA’s most popular report, GIA Diamond Dossier ®. Powered by a fully reimagined GIA App, the new digital report will deliver the trusted diamond information that consumers expect from GIA, now more secure and convenient than ever before.
GIA’s comprehensive digital offering will also feature a new inscription matching service, enabled by the innovative GIA Match iDTM instrument. Engineered to pair seamlessly with the new GIA App, the GIA Match iD captures a diamond’s inscription image and links the diamond to its secure GIA report using proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
“Digital reports from GIA build on our decades of innovation and move our consumer protection mission forward,” said GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques. “This important transformation allows GIA to offer consumers a truly modern and engaging experience while helping our industry progress toward a more sustainable future.”
The conversion of all GIA reports to digital form will save 20 tons of paper and 18.5 tons of plastic each year and reduce transportation-related carbon emissions.
“GIA uniquely combines industry-leading research, product development and grading expertise to fully leverage the power of AI and cloud technology,” said Pritesh Patel, GIA senior vice president and chief operating officer. “This unrivaled combination strengthens our ability to better serve our valued clients across the global gem and jewelry industry.”
The digital GIA Diamond Dossier service has three dynamic elements: 1) A fully digital report including the diamond’s 4Cs; 2) The GIA App for retailers and consumers to securely view, save and share report information for their diamonds and learn about GIA’s 4Cs of Diamond Quality; 3) The GIA Match iD instrument with proprietary AI technology captures the diamond’s inscription image and links the diamond to its unique GIA report in the secure GIA cloud, bringing it directly to the consumer in the GIA App.
The new digital report experience, including demonstrations of the GIA App and GIA Match iD, will debut in the GIA booth at the JCK Las Vegas show starting June 10.