RJC elects new board members at 2022 AGM

The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the leading standards organisation for the global jewellery and watch industry, announced new appointments to the Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which includes Raj Kumar Jain from Gemstones Corporation, Ankur Goyal from MMTC-PAMP, Arien Gessner from the Richline Group, Roger Forman from the Marathon Company, Pravin Pattni from Minar Jewellers, Rajesh Neelakanta from BVC Logistics, and Edward Asscher from the World Diamond Council.

David Bouffard, Chair of the RJC, said: “I am delighted to continue to serve in the second term of my elected position as Chair of the RJC’s Board, helping to protect the reputation of the jewellery sector. I would also like to extend my congratulations to everyone returning or joining our Board following the AGM, and thank them for their service to the industry. Our mission to continuously improve the integrity of the global jewellery and watch supply chain has been strengthened by these appointments, and the guidance of the Board alongside our interim Executive Director, John Hall, will be critical to helping us ensure we build upon our already very strong foundations.”

Interim RJC Executive Director, John Hall said: “Our members are united by their commitment to strengthen the sustainability of the jewellery and watch industry. Under the continued guidance of David and our new and returning Board members, we are in a stronger position to continue working together on behalf of the entire jewellery and watch supply chain, from mine to retail.”



