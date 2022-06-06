Gemfields introduces an extraordinary pair of Mozambican rubies

Image credit: Gemfields

This exceptional pair of Mozambican rubies, weighing 61.50 carats in the rough, will be offered for sale at the Gemfields’ ruby auction this June.Weighing in at 32.5 and 29 carats respectively in the rough, it is anticipated that each of these gemstones will remain over 10 carats even once cut and polished. As well as their impressive size, this stunning pair of rubies is notable for having an exceptionally vivid red hue and remarkable crystalline lustre.The rubies were both recovered from Montepuez Ruby Mining’s Mugloto mining pit, a secondary deposit in which rubies have been concentrated by alluvial flows along ancient paleo-channels, in November 2021 and February 2022. A secondary deposit is one that gemstones travel to after their formation, and it is common to find the most exceptional gemstones at these (as they were the ones able to survive the arduous journey along the ancient riverbed). Some of the world’s most exceptional rubies have been found in Mugloto, including the ’Eyes of the Dragon’ and the ‘Rhino Ruby’.This latest pair of rubies will form part of Gemfields’ June 2022 ruby auction, which is being hosted in Bangkok, Thailand. A portion of the proceeds arising from the sale will be donated to the Quirimbas National Park in Mozambique, a long-standing Gemfields conservation partner.