Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Gemfields introduces an extraordinary pair of Mozambican rubies
Image credit: Gemfields
This exceptional pair of Mozambican rubies, weighing 61.50 carats in the rough, will be offered for sale at the Gemfields’ ruby auction this June.
Weighing in at 32.5 and 29 carats respectively in the rough, it is anticipated that each of these gemstones will remain over 10 carats even once cut and polished. As well as their impressive size, this stunning pair of rubies is notable for having an exceptionally vivid red hue and remarkable crystalline lustre.
The rubies were both recovered from Montepuez Ruby Mining’s Mugloto mining pit, a secondary deposit in which rubies have been concentrated by alluvial flows along ancient paleo-channels, in November 2021 and February 2022. A secondary deposit is one that gemstones travel to after their formation, and it is common to find the most exceptional gemstones at these (as they were the ones able to survive the arduous journey along the ancient riverbed). Some of the world’s most exceptional rubies have been found in Mugloto, including the ’Eyes of the Dragon’ and the ‘Rhino Ruby’.
This latest pair of rubies will form part of Gemfields’ June 2022 ruby auction, which is being hosted in Bangkok, Thailand. A portion of the proceeds arising from the sale will be donated to the Quirimbas National Park in Mozambique, a long-standing Gemfields conservation partner.