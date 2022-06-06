MIUZ Diamonds turns this summer bright with colors

Image credit: MIUZ Diamonds

MIUZ Diamonds believes that summer trends in 2022 dictate new rules: jewelry and accessories are moving from the category of accents to the category of central elements in images. Eye-catching rings, earrings and bracelets now play a major role, relegating clothes and shoes to the background. MIUZ Diamonds also follows this trend: jewelers introduce the Festa Summer Collection and advises which of the series' jewelry will be in trend this season.The Festa Collection will undoubtedly remind you of all the attributes of this season and swirl in the multi-colored radiance of sapphires: red-orange, grassy green, or fluorescent pink. In addition to the color scheme, the jeweler’s designers paid attention to the cut and location of the stones. The flawless beauty of sapphires is emphasized by round and oval cuts, "pear" and "emerald". The Festa Collection contains gold rings exclusively in the half eternity ring and eternity ring models, in which sapphires adorn half or the entire circumference of the ring. Also in this series are earrings with a neat "congo" lock and elegant necklaces.The Festa Collection by MIUZ Diamonds also features yellow-gold jewelry pieces that fill the surroundings with warm light.The jewelry company also recommends this season combinations of rings made of different metals, different shapes and colors, as well as colored prints on the little finger. The Festa Collection has universal rings with sapphires that can be successfully combined with any other jewelry.The Moscow Jewelry Factory was founded in 1920 and is part of a group of companies that carries out a full cycle of operations: from processing raw materials to selling finished products. During its existence, the company has accumulated vast experience in creating jewelry, which is passed on to the younger generation to preserve traditions and a unique style using modern technologies. Its network has more than 250 stores located from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok. In 2021, the company announced a rebrand and announced a new name - MIUZ Diamonds.