Gold miners in South Africa end strike winning 6.3% pay rise

The end of the strike at the gold mines of Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the largest producers of platinum group metals (PGM) and gold, was mediated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) of South Africa.

This will allow the company's gold mines to fully resume operations within two months, according to a report by miningmx.com, which said that the strike of gold miners continued for three months resulting in an agreement under which Sibanye-Stillwater will pay an average 6.3% increase in wages over three years.

The reached agreement will be signed next week, after which gold mines will start reopening jobs accompanied by vetting employees for valid health certificates and coronavirus tests. With the signing of the agreement, Sibanye-Stillwater will be able to fully focus on wage negotiations with unions that began this month at its mines producing platinum group metals.

Workers in South Africa are demanding higher wages amid higher inflation in the country, which is expected to rise by 8% this year.



