Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Christie’s kicks off bidding for signed jewels by Garrard, Cartier, Bulgari, Hemmerle and Van Cleef & Arpels
Image credit: Christie's
The ‘Waterfall’ earrings will lead the auction and will be presented to the successful buyer with a signed edition of J.K. Rowling’s 2021 bestseller, The Christmas Pig, in which a pair of diamond earrings feature, and a sealed personal message from the author. Lumos is an international charity fighting for every child’s right to a family by transforming care systems around the world, working to end institutionalisation. Founded by J.K. Rowling in 2005 and named after the light giving spell in Harry Potter, Lumos sheds light on the root causes of family separation — poverty, conflict and discrimination — and demonstrates that children can safely be reunited with families.
Further highlights of the auction include a late 19th century pearl and diamond brooch (estimate: £70,000 - 90,000) dating to the 1880s, alongside a striking Art Deco ruby and diamond bracelet (estimate: £40,000 - 60,000), demonstrating the bold geometric designs of this defining era in jewellery.
A beautiful offering of signed jewels features a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond 'Ludo Hexagone' bracelet (estimate: £30,000 - 40,000), circa 1940, alongside a diamond necklace by Garrard showcasing a pear-shaped diamond of 4.78 carats (estimate: £170,000 - 220,000). A fancy intense yellow diamond ring of 12.56 carats by Ritz (estimate: £120,000 - 150,000) will also be presented.