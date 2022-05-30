Christie’s kicks off bidding for signed jewels by Garrard, Cartier, Bulgari, Hemmerle and Van Cleef & Arpels

Image credit: Christie's

Christie's auction Jewels Online: The London Edit is now open for bidding from 6 to 16 June. The auction features a beautiful array of jewellery ranging from the early 19th century to present day, including a spectacular antique natural pearl and diamond brooch, alongside signed jewels from notable houses such as Garrard, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, Hemmerle and Bulgari. A pair of impressive Graff diamond earrings, ‘Waterfall’ (estimate: £30,000 - 50,000) donated by J.K. Rowling, the author of a seven-volume children's fantasy series, Harry Potter, is offered to benefit her children’s charity Lumos. The jewels will be on view at Christie’s King Street from the 7 to 15 June.The ‘Waterfall’ earrings will lead the auction and will be presented to the successful buyer with a signed edition of J.K. Rowling’s 2021 bestseller, The Christmas Pig, in which a pair of diamond earrings feature, and a sealed personal message from the author. Lumos is an international charity fighting for every child’s right to a family by transforming care systems around the world, working to end institutionalisation. Founded by J.K. Rowling in 2005 and named after the light giving spell in Harry Potter, Lumos sheds light on the root causes of family separation — poverty, conflict and discrimination — and demonstrates that children can safely be reunited with families.Further highlights of the auction include a late 19th century pearl and diamond brooch (estimate: £70,000 - 90,000) dating to the 1880s, alongside a striking Art Deco ruby and diamond bracelet (estimate: £40,000 - 60,000), demonstrating the bold geometric designs of this defining era in jewellery.A beautiful offering of signed jewels features a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond 'Ludo Hexagone' bracelet (estimate: £30,000 - 40,000), circa 1940, alongside a diamond necklace by Garrard showcasing a pear-shaped diamond of 4.78 carats (estimate: £170,000 - 220,000). A fancy intense yellow diamond ring of 12.56 carats by Ritz (estimate: £120,000 - 150,000) will also be presented.