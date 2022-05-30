IDE holds successful Blue & White Fair, which turned a shot of adrenaline for participants

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) held one of its most successful internal shows last week on the huge trading floor of the bourse complex. The Blue & White Fair, which filled the trading floor and was buzzing with activity, included 53 exhibitors and presented diamonds, precious gems and jewelry worth tens of millions of dollars. This was announced by IDE in a press release on the event.

For the first time this year, the Blue & White Fair included an innovation section that showcased eight technology companies that focus on the diamond and jewelry trade. The goal was to combine the expertise and experience of the Israeli diamond industry with the creativity of Israel’s well-known tech sector. In another first, dozens of jewelers were invited to attend the event, giving them an opportunity to buy diamonds directly from the source.

The Blue & White Fair, which was established several years ago as an internal event to strengthen local trade, provides a marketplace for Israeli diamond suppliers and buyers right on the bourse trading floor.

President of the Israel Diamond Exchange Boaz Moldavsky said, “This event was an overwhelming success. It showed what we like to do best, ‘Less talk, more action’. After over two years of the pandemic, we were able to fill the trading floor with over 53 exhibitors, 8 technology companies, and hundreds of visitors who all came to do business. This is a shot of adrenaline for IDE members.”

Meira Weissberg, Chairman of IDE’s Exhibitions Committee, was responsible for organizing the fair. “This time we decided to include an innovation section to showcase technologies for the diamond and jewelry industries. We also invited jewelry manufacturers to attend. I believe that technological innovation and partnership with the jewelry industry are the two growth engines that can ensure the success of the diamond industry going forward."





