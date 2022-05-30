Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
IDE holds successful Blue & White Fair, which turned a shot of adrenaline for participants
For the first time this year, the Blue & White Fair included an innovation section that showcased eight technology companies that focus on the diamond and jewelry trade. The goal was to combine the expertise and experience of the Israeli diamond industry with the creativity of Israel’s well-known tech sector. In another first, dozens of jewelers were invited to attend the event, giving them an opportunity to buy diamonds directly from the source.
The Blue & White Fair, which was established several years ago as an internal event to strengthen local trade, provides a marketplace for Israeli diamond suppliers and buyers right on the bourse trading floor.
President of the Israel Diamond Exchange Boaz Moldavsky said, “This event was an overwhelming success. It showed what we like to do best, ‘Less talk, more action’. After over two years of the pandemic, we were able to fill the trading floor with over 53 exhibitors, 8 technology companies, and hundreds of visitors who all came to do business. This is a shot of adrenaline for IDE members.”
Meira Weissberg, Chairman of IDE’s Exhibitions Committee, was responsible for organizing the fair. “This time we decided to include an innovation section to showcase technologies for the diamond and jewelry industries. We also invited jewelry manufacturers to attend. I believe that technological innovation and partnership with the jewelry industry are the two growth engines that can ensure the success of the diamond industry going forward."