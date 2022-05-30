Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Damac Group adds de Grisogono to its luxury assets
Damac Group founded and owned by Hussain Sajwani is one of the largest property development companies in the Middle East maintaining its activities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Amman, Beirut, Baghdad, Jeddah, Riyadh, Miami and London.
De Grisogono is a Swiss luxury jeweler founded in 1993 by Lebanese-Italian black-diamond specialist Fawaz Gruosi, who had to give-up the major stake in the company taken-over by investors associated with Isabel dos Santos, the eldest child of Angola's former President José Eduardo dos Santos. Some of the jeweler’s masterpieces were among the record-setting treasures sold at Christie’s auctions.
Damac Group’s latest acquisition will serve to strengthen its luxury portfolio putting it on a firm footing in the global luxury market and Sajwani sees good prospects for de Grisogono. “Bidding for de Grisogono came to us naturally," he said. "A relatively young, but established brand it has immense potential that needs to be uncovered and leveraged. I believe that with Damac’s expertise and know-how, we will be able to bring the brand to a justifiable success, by strengthening its global development and network."