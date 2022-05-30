Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
ALROSA Zimbabwe will drive total investments in this country to about $17 million
As Kozlov told Interfax, ALROSA Zimbabwe has received 39 exploration licenses with a maturity date of 2022. The total investment in exploration will amount to $16.7 million.
In 2020, ALROSA entered into a cooperation agreement with the Zimbabwean state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company. The joint venture, in which ALROSA owns 70%, focuses on prospecting, exploration and, if successful, development of primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe. ALROSA estimated investments in this joint venture at $12 million over two years.
"For our part, we see the existence of significant prospects for expanding the dialogue in the field of mining," Kozlov said.
According to him, domestic companies are showing interest in activities for the geological study of promising areas in Zimbabwe, prospecting and exploration of deposits, exchange of experience and technology regarding the ongoing operations.
"We see prospects for joint work to replenish scarce minerals with the involvement of Russian subsoil-user companies, such as manganese, chromium, beryllium, lithium, and rare earth metals," the minister added.