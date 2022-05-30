Arctic Star Discovers New Kimberlite, "Arbutus" Diagras Project NT

Arctic Star Exploration announced that its exploration team has discovered a new kimberlite that has been named “Arbutus” on its Diagras project in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

The discovery was made by testing a Class B type kimberlite target from wide helicopter supported EM survey on the Diagras project and from ground geophysical follow-up. The Class “B” targets are the 25 known kimberlites on the property. The historic exploration tended to assume these kimberlites were classic single event, vertical, “carrot shaped” pipe like bodies as dictated by the kimberlite model. However, experience in the Lac de Gras kimberlite field, (an 80km by 120km ellipse containing >200 kimberlites of similar age), has demonstrated that many of the kimberlites are not single, but multiple eruptive events with multiple lobes forming complexes, with complex shapes. The Class B style target has been the focus of the company’s exploration to date and in 2021 it led to the discovery of 5 new kimberlites, including Sequoia, confirming the concept.

According to Arctic Star, Arbutus is a Coherent kimberlite with coarse sub centimeter olivines and abundant diamond and mantle indicator minerals. From the drill intercepts and geophysics, the pipe appears about 200m long and 25m wide.

Arctic Star is predominantly a diamond explorer, recently discovering 6 new kimberlites in the prolific Lac De Gras kimberlite field that supports 2 multi-billion-dollar kimberlite mining complexes. The Company also has a 958 Ha Exploration permit containing several diamond-bearing kimberlites on its Timantti project, Kuusamo Finland. Arctic Star has optioned its Stein diamond project in Nunavut to GGL diamonds who plans to work once Covid restrictions lift. The Company continues to look for appropriate diamond opportunities elsewhere.

The Diagras project is a joint venture between Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (currently 81.5%) and Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (currently 18.5%).






