Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
Arctic Star Discovers New Kimberlite, "Arbutus" Diagras Project NT
The discovery was made by testing a Class B type kimberlite target from wide helicopter supported EM survey on the Diagras project and from ground geophysical follow-up. The Class “B” targets are the 25 known kimberlites on the property. The historic exploration tended to assume these kimberlites were classic single event, vertical, “carrot shaped” pipe like bodies as dictated by the kimberlite model. However, experience in the Lac de Gras kimberlite field, (an 80km by 120km ellipse containing >200 kimberlites of similar age), has demonstrated that many of the kimberlites are not single, but multiple eruptive events with multiple lobes forming complexes, with complex shapes. The Class B style target has been the focus of the company’s exploration to date and in 2021 it led to the discovery of 5 new kimberlites, including Sequoia, confirming the concept.
According to Arctic Star, Arbutus is a Coherent kimberlite with coarse sub centimeter olivines and abundant diamond and mantle indicator minerals. From the drill intercepts and geophysics, the pipe appears about 200m long and 25m wide.
Arctic Star is predominantly a diamond explorer, recently discovering 6 new kimberlites in the prolific Lac De Gras kimberlite field that supports 2 multi-billion-dollar kimberlite mining complexes. The Company also has a 958 Ha Exploration permit containing several diamond-bearing kimberlites on its Timantti project, Kuusamo Finland. Arctic Star has optioned its Stein diamond project in Nunavut to GGL diamonds who plans to work once Covid restrictions lift. The Company continues to look for appropriate diamond opportunities elsewhere.
The Diagras project is a joint venture between Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (currently 81.5%) and Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (currently 18.5%).