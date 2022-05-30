"Kind Hearts" in support of young talents

Today News

On Children's Day, the 585* ZOLOTOY network, together with the Oksana Fedorova Charitable Foundation, launched a social campaign called “Kind Hearts.” For each ‘like’ in the form of a heart sign, the jewelry retailer will transfer 1 ruble to support the Foundation's projects.

With its social initiatives, the 585*ZOLOTOY jewelry chain shows that it is easy to help, and the forms of assistance can be utterly various, including completely intangible ones for clients.

Oksana Fedorova, Miss Universe, TV presenter, singer, founder and president of the Charitable Foundation: “Every person has a need to help others, but often people feel uncertain if the assistance provided will reach the target as intended. Therefore, it is better to choose a fund or several funds and provide the assistance that is feasible for you. The idea of the “Kind Hearts” action initiated by 585*ZOLOTOY goes even further and turns virtual ‘likes’ into real help – only a sincere and kind intention is needed from the participants. Let's create a Universe of Goodness together!"

The key aspect of the Oksana Fedorova Foundation’s work is the Culture and Education Program, within the framework of which books are published, creative competitions for children are held, projects are implemented to popularize classical art and support young talents on an all-Russian scale. Funds raised in the joint action with 585*ZOLOTOY will be used for scholarships to assist children involved in classical music.

Joining the project is easy, the organizers say, all you need is to go to the jewelry network group on VKontakte and leave a heart sign in the comments.

Oksana Fedorova is a Russian TV presenter, winner of the Miss Universe, Miss Russia, Miss St. Petersburg contests. Since 2009, she has been the founder and president of the charitable foundation mentioned above. The foundation's mission is to create and promote cultural and educational programs and projects aimed at preserving and developing spiritual and family values, the cultural heritage of Russia and supporting young talents.

585*ZOLOTOY opened their first jewelry store in St. Petersburg in 2000. Today, the company occupies a leading position in the Russian jewelry market and owns more than 1 000 stores in 420 cities. Besides the company has over 300 franchise stores operating in Russia, Kazakhstan and Moldova, and this number is growing every month. In 2022, the network turned 22 years old. It was the winner of the International Jewelry Academy IJA AWARDS, "HR-brand 2019", and Quality Award in 2017.







