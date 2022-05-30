Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
"Kind Hearts" in support of young talents
With its social initiatives, the 585*ZOLOTOY jewelry chain shows that it is easy to help, and the forms of assistance can be utterly various, including completely intangible ones for clients.
Oksana Fedorova, Miss Universe, TV presenter, singer, founder and president of the Charitable Foundation: “Every person has a need to help others, but often people feel uncertain if the assistance provided will reach the target as intended. Therefore, it is better to choose a fund or several funds and provide the assistance that is feasible for you. The idea of the “Kind Hearts” action initiated by 585*ZOLOTOY goes even further and turns virtual ‘likes’ into real help – only a sincere and kind intention is needed from the participants. Let's create a Universe of Goodness together!"
The key aspect of the Oksana Fedorova Foundation’s work is the Culture and Education Program, within the framework of which books are published, creative competitions for children are held, projects are implemented to popularize classical art and support young talents on an all-Russian scale. Funds raised in the joint action with 585*ZOLOTOY will be used for scholarships to assist children involved in classical music.
Joining the project is easy, the organizers say, all you need is to go to the jewelry network group on VKontakte and leave a heart sign in the comments.
Oksana Fedorova is a Russian TV presenter, winner of the Miss Universe, Miss Russia, Miss St. Petersburg contests. Since 2009, she has been the founder and president of the charitable foundation mentioned above. The foundation's mission is to create and promote cultural and educational programs and projects aimed at preserving and developing spiritual and family values, the cultural heritage of Russia and supporting young talents.
585*ZOLOTOY opened their first jewelry store in St. Petersburg in 2000. Today, the company occupies a leading position in the Russian jewelry market and owns more than 1 000 stores in 420 cities. Besides the company has over 300 franchise stores operating in Russia, Kazakhstan and Moldova, and this number is growing every month. In 2022, the network turned 22 years old. It was the winner of the International Jewelry Academy IJA AWARDS, "HR-brand 2019", and Quality Award in 2017.