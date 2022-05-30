Hong Kong sees booming sales of jewelry making equipment

Companies producing machinery for jewelry making increased their sales as jewelry manufacturers started to come back to Hong Kong trying to hedge their operations against disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and going-on geopolitical transformations.

Double Technology, a Hong Kong company focused on automated jewellery production equipment said it is working now to expand its Asian network by opening offices in Taiwan, Malaysia and Japan through the HKTDC’s T-box upgrade and transformation plan, hktdc.com said, adding that Double Technology sells a variety of advanced jewellery production equipment sourced from Japan, the United States and Germany, including template machines and precision casting and grinding machines.

The company’s General Manager Alf Wong believes that efficient production equipment could let manufacturers halve their headcount. “It’s not just a matter of improving performance, it’s simply not being able to produce some delicate products without this equipment. For example, if we want to make a diamond-encrusted strawberry-shaped platinum ring with a hollow inside, we can first use a 3D printer to form the platinum, then use other machines to set the diamonds. These meticulous techniques cannot be achieved by human hands,” he said.

Besides, in his opinion, machinery does more than boost efficiency – it allows production to be plugged into a radio frequency identification (RFID) network or other digital systems, letting manufacturers monitor their lines in real time to ensure production remains tightly interlocked.

"At present, 90% of our customers are jewel-makers but a few make medical devices such as dental braces,” Alf Wong said. “We provide after-sales services, such as tailor-making production equipment combinations according to customer needs, helping programme the system and ensuring a smooth operation. These value-added services are well received by customers, and they have also attracted US-listed companies to buy a variety of production equipment to enhance the efficiency of their mainland factories.”





