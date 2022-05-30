Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
Hong Kong sees booming sales of jewelry making equipment
Double Technology, a Hong Kong company focused on automated jewellery production equipment said it is working now to expand its Asian network by opening offices in Taiwan, Malaysia and Japan through the HKTDC’s T-box upgrade and transformation plan, hktdc.com said, adding that Double Technology sells a variety of advanced jewellery production equipment sourced from Japan, the United States and Germany, including template machines and precision casting and grinding machines.
The company’s General Manager Alf Wong believes that efficient production equipment could let manufacturers halve their headcount. “It’s not just a matter of improving performance, it’s simply not being able to produce some delicate products without this equipment. For example, if we want to make a diamond-encrusted strawberry-shaped platinum ring with a hollow inside, we can first use a 3D printer to form the platinum, then use other machines to set the diamonds. These meticulous techniques cannot be achieved by human hands,” he said.
Besides, in his opinion, machinery does more than boost efficiency – it allows production to be plugged into a radio frequency identification (RFID) network or other digital systems, letting manufacturers monitor their lines in real time to ensure production remains tightly interlocked.
"At present, 90% of our customers are jewel-makers but a few make medical devices such as dental braces,” Alf Wong said. “We provide after-sales services, such as tailor-making production equipment combinations according to customer needs, helping programme the system and ensuring a smooth operation. These value-added services are well received by customers, and they have also attracted US-listed companies to buy a variety of production equipment to enhance the efficiency of their mainland factories.”