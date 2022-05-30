Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
Canadian North Resources Inc. to expand nickel and PGM exploration at Ferguson Lake Project in Canada
Mining Weekly reported this noting that the work will include a resource estimation, a 15 000 m diamond drilling program, in-hole geophysical survey, surface geological mapping and geophysical survey, and metallurgical testing.
CNRI's Ferguson Lake project has great potential and is comparable to Chalice Mining's Julimar project in Australia, which has similar minerals. Chalice Mining is valued at US$1.662 billion.
“Based upon publicly available information to date, there are clear similarities in geological setting, host rocks and styles and types of mineralization between the Ferguson Lake Project and the recently discovered Chalice Mining Julimar Project located in Western Australia,” an investor presentation noted.
The Ferguson Lake Project has the potential for high-value PGM orebodies with vast exploration potential, Mining Weekly said adding that the area also has a lot of water that can be used for mining and exploration purposes.
CNRI intends to expand the BM and PGM resource by diamond-drilling exploration for high-grade sulphide zones and low-sulfide PGM-enriched targets along the mineralization belt, to remodel the resource estimates, to expand metallurgical testing, to update the technical report very shortly, and to advance the project to feasibility studies. The company wants to complete these work plans during 2022-2023, with expectations for dedicated definition drilling, environmental studies plus metallurgical testing and development activities into 2024 and beyond.