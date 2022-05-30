Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
Belgium’s banks are facing major legal battle from diamond dealers in Antwerp
One of the Antwerp-based diamond dealers, Robin van Beurden successfully sewed his bank for blocking his dollar accounts when it implemented EU anti-money laundering rules. He said diamond dealers in Antwerp are facing similar problems and they are clubbing together to take on the banks.
“Banks in Belgium have excluded diamond dealers from their bank accounts, so we believe there’ll be a class action because you cannot see this otherwise than discrimination of an entire industry,” Van Beurden said adding that the case will be titled a group claim against one or more Belgium’s financial institutions and diamond dealers will be seeking legal protection for their accounts.
The Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which is officially representing and coordinating the Antwerp diamond sector, said that the aggressive de-risking of the banks has adverse effect from the beginning including situations when diamond dealers with their accounts blocked had to pay their employees in cash money, something obviously running counter to anti-money-laundering measures.
The Belgium banking sector said in a statement that every bank has a legal incompliance department which will analyze the complaints of the clients in light of this legislation and possible litigation procedures.
“It’s a rocky time for Antwerp’s diamond sector with perhaps a major legal battle against the banks on the horizon,” Deutsche Welle said in conclusion.