“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
Sotheby’s to auction The Juno Diamond weighing over 100 carats
Image credit: Sotheby's
Sotheby’s will put up for sale a rare diamond weighing 101.41 carats at the Magnificent Jewels auction to be held on June 16 in New York. The diamond bears the name of Juno, an ancient Roman goddess equated to Hera, queen of the gods in Greek mythology.
This Type IIa pear-shaped diamond is in excellent condition accompanied by a GIA report stating that it is D color and Internally Flawless. Its size is impressive: 38.49 x 27.18 x 17.55 mm.
“The appearance of a 100-carat perfect diamond at auction is a noteworthy event. Only eleven D color, Flawless or Internally Flawless diamonds have sold at auction since 1990, and Sotheby’s has had the privilege of selling seven of these important stones,” the auction house said in a catalogue note.
Other highlights of this auction will be a ring graced with an emerald-cut diamond weighing 26.06 carats, size 8, signed Kwiat (estimated at $ 2-3 million), and The Earth Star, a pear-shaped 111.59-carat fancy deep orange-brown diamond within a frame of carved azurmalachite, further decorated with round diamonds, signed David Webb (estimated at $ 1.5-2.5 million).