Sotheby’s to auction The Juno Diamond weighing over 100 carats

Image credit: Sotheby's

Sotheby’s will put up for sale a rare diamond weighing 101.41 carats at the Magnificent Jewels auction to be held on June 16 in New York. The diamond bears the name of Juno, an ancient Roman goddess equated to Hera, queen of the gods in Greek mythology.This Type IIa pear-shaped diamond is in excellent condition accompanied by a GIA report stating that it is D color and Internally Flawless. Its size is impressive: 38.49 x 27.18 x 17.55 mm.“The appearance of a 100-carat perfect diamond at auction is a noteworthy event. Only eleven D color, Flawless or Internally Flawless diamonds have sold at auction since 1990, and Sotheby’s has had the privilege of selling seven of these important stones,” the auction house said in a catalogue note.Other highlights of this auction will be a ring graced with an emerald-cut diamond weighing 26.06 carats, size 8, signed Kwiat (estimated at $ 2-3 million), and The Earth Star, a pear-shaped 111.59-carat fancy deep orange-brown diamond within a frame of carved azurmalachite, further decorated with round diamonds, signed David Webb (estimated at $ 1.5-2.5 million).