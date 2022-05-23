Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
Yesterday
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
Production of jewelry and bijouterie in Moscow goes up by 41%
Production of jewelry and bijouterie in Moscow grew by 41% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, TASS reported citing the media communication service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
“Moscow-based companies produce a wide range of goods: food products, medicines, various equipment and machinery, clothing and textiles, as well as jewelry and bijouterie. Eighty enterprises are engaged in the production of jewelry in Moscow, of which six are medium and large. In the first quarter of this year, they increased their output by 41% compared to the same period in 2021,” said Vladimir Yefimov, Deputy Moscow Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations.
According to him, the city's enterprises use various precious metals and stones in jewelry making - gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, emeralds, pearls, as well as non-precious and semi-precious materials.
As Vladislav Ovchinsky, head of the Moscow Investment and Industrial Policy Department added, the volume of shipped jewelry and products made from precious materials in the capital increased by 18.8% compared to 2021 and by 60% compared to 2020 - up to 10.6 billion rubles. In total, the city produced 204 000 gold jewelry pieces in the first quarter of 2022, which is 11.8% up vs January-March 2021.
“At the same time, the capital produced 36.7 million rubles worth of jewelry in the first quarter for, which is 16% more than in the same period in 2021. The Estet jewelry factory is among the major metropolitan manufacturers. Thanks to its own production facilities and the purchase of raw materials from domestic suppliers, the company was able to significantly avoid the impact of sanctions. The company produces a wide range of jewelry - more than 30,000 items,” the media communication service said.
They added that the company’s products include engagement and wedding rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, chains and many more items. The company creates both mass market jewelry and premium designer goods.