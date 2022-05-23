Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
May emerald auctions bring in over $43M for Gemfields
The auctions were held from 9 to 26 May in Bangkok hitting an all-time record revenue with all 38 lots sold to buyers, who were bidding via an online auction platform giving a possibility to take part in a sealed-bid process from multiple jurisdictions.
According to Adrian Banks, Managing Director at Gemfields, the auction set new records for both the highest revenue and the highest average carat price achieved since July 2009, highlighting the step-changes that are taking place in the market. He added that the auction was hotly contested, reaffirming the remarkable levels of demand prevailing in the emerald and ruby markets.
The revenue netted at this auction will go to Kagem in Zambia, while the Zambian government will be paid all the royalties due.
Gemfields, whose two key operating assets are Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique and the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia, is highly dependent on auction revenue.
Gemfields positions itself as a world-leading supplier of responsibly sourced coloured gemstones specialising in emeralds mined from Zambia and rubies from Mozambique, and operating with transparency, legitimacy and integrity.