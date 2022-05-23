Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
Today
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
Debswana appoints new managing director
Mr Motsomi will join Debswana from the Bank of Botswana, where he held several key strategic and leadership positions, most recently as Deputy Governor of the Bank. As Deputy Governor, he represented Botswana regionally and internationally in various forums, including the country’s membership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also worked on attachment at the IMF in Washington DC as a Special Appointee, as well as serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Botswana Institute for Development Policy Analysis.
Mr Motsomi will succeed Lynette Armstrong, who had been acting in the role since August 2019, following the passing of the previous Debswana Managing Director, Albert Milton, and had continued to lead the business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ms Armstrong will work closely with Mr Motsomi in the immediate future to support a seamless transition of leadership.
Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group and Chairman of the Debswana Board, said: “Following a rigorous selection process, we are delighted to announce Andrew Motsomi as Debswana’s new Managing Director. While we were fortunate to have had several very strong candidates for this important role, the Debswana Board saw Mr Motsomi as the ideal person to take the business forward. His leadership and strategic insight, honed over a long and distinguished career with the Bank of Botswana, will be fundamentally important in helping Debswana continue to deliver outstanding value, both for the people of Botswana and for De Beers Group. I would also like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Board and Shareholders, to thank Lynnette Armstrong, who has led Debswana in an acting capacity with distinction through a highly challenging period. Under Ms Armstrong’s leadership, Debswana overcame the unprecedented difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and thanks to her commitment and passion the company remains well on track to deliver on its ambitious business and sustainability targets.”