Debswana appoints new managing director

Debswana Diamond Company, the Botswana-based diamond mining joint venture between the Government of the Republic of Botswana and De Beers Group, announced the appointment of Andrew Maatla Motsomi as Managing Director on a five-year contract, with effect from 1 June 2022, De Beers said in a press release received by Rough&Polished.Mr Motsomi will join Debswana from the Bank of Botswana, where he held several key strategic and leadership positions, most recently as Deputy Governor of the Bank. As Deputy Governor, he represented Botswana regionally and internationally in various forums, including the country’s membership of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also worked on attachment at the IMF in Washington DC as a Special Appointee, as well as serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Botswana Institute for Development Policy Analysis.Mr Motsomi will succeed Lynette Armstrong, who had been acting in the role since August 2019, following the passing of the previous Debswana Managing Director, Albert Milton, and had continued to lead the business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ms Armstrong will work closely with Mr Motsomi in the immediate future to support a seamless transition of leadership.Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group and Chairman of the Debswana Board, said: “Following a rigorous selection process, we are delighted to announce Andrew Motsomi as Debswana’s new Managing Director. While we were fortunate to have had several very strong candidates for this important role, the Debswana Board saw Mr Motsomi as the ideal person to take the business forward. His leadership and strategic insight, honed over a long and distinguished career with the Bank of Botswana, will be fundamentally important in helping Debswana continue to deliver outstanding value, both for the people of Botswana and for De Beers Group. I would also like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Board and Shareholders, to thank Lynnette Armstrong, who has led Debswana in an acting capacity with distinction through a highly challenging period. Under Ms Armstrong’s leadership, Debswana overcame the unprecedented difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and thanks to her commitment and passion the company remains well on track to deliver on its ambitious business and sustainability targets.”