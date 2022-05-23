Exclusive
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
World automakers are switching from palladium to platinum due to sanctions on Russia
Russia accounts for about 25-30% of world supplies of palladium and about 8-10% of platinum. At the moment, there are no signs that the Russian Federation is going to limit the export of palladium, but there are fears that companies may boycott the Russian metal, and governments may impose restrictions on its purchase. Therefore, according to WPIC head of research Trevor Raymond, efforts to replace palladium have skyrocketed amid concerns about its availability.
However, there is a second point, which amid continuously rising prices cannot be ignored: platinum is cheaper than palladium. At around $950 an ounce (28.3 grams), platinum is about half the price of palladium. Automakers, on the other hand, require about 2.5-3 million ounces of platinum and about 8.5 million ounces of palladium annually.
In the automotive industry, palladium is used together with platinum in catalytic converters. Palladium finds more use in gasoline engines, while platinum in diesel engines.