“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
ALROSA will not stop work due to difficulties caused by sanctions
“I am sure that throughout the year we will also fully implement our social obligations. Today we do not see any prerequisites for starting any retrenchments or tightening our belts,” he said.
According to him, the sanctions affect all stakehlders in the diamond industry.
“Yes, we have encountered some difficulties. We understand how to deal with these issues. This year we will start piloting new machines, underground complexes,” Ivanov said.
ALROSA is the world's largest producer of diamonds in carats: the company accounts for 29% of the world’s and 95% of Russia’s diamond production, according to the company's website. Its main activity is concentrated in Yakutia, in the Arkhangelsk Province and in Africa.
ALROSA came under US Treasury sanctions in April. In mid-May, the Russian Ministry of Finance assessed the company's financial position as stable, Interfax said.