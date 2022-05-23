Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
“Sustainability, New Opportunities, Building an Ecosystem for the LGD Industry” — The First China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development & Innovation Congress 2022 Held
Image credit: Guangzhou Diamond Exchange
On May 18th and 19th, 2022, the First China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development & Innovation Congress 2022 (hereinafter as LGD-IDIC), hosted by the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (hereinafter as GZDE), was held under the guidance of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Guangzhou Panyu District Committee and Guangdong Exchange Holding Group. This was announced in a press release from the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange received by Rough&Polished.
The LGD-IDIC was held both online and offline. Guests from the Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, Panyu District Government and Guangdong Exchange Holding Group attended the opening ceremony and delivered opening speeches. The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) sent a video congratulatory message. A series of fruitful results were achieved as the participants deepened exchanges and mutual understanding, enhanced friendship and planned cooperation.
The LGD-IDIC focused on the theme of "Sustainability, New Opportunities, Building an Ecosystem for the LGD Industry." The participants deepened exchanges and aired their views, raising cooperation in the LGD industry to a new level, adding new things to and injecting new energy into mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, and contributing to the sustainable development of the LGD industry.
The GZDE signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation of Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality Strategy of the Laboratory-grown Diamond, the MoU of Laboratory-grown Diamond Sustainability Certification Cooperation with the Guangdong Environment Exchange and China Certification & Inspection Group Macau Co., Ltd. as well as such enterprises as Shanxi New Carbon Superhard Material Technology, Shanghai Zhengshi Technology, Ningbo Crysdiam Technology, Lusant, The Future Rocks and Caraxy, respectively. The LGD-IDIC also saw the establishment of the LGD-IDIC Think Tank in an attempt to explore and promote the high-quality and sustainable development of the LGD industry.
At the LGD-IDIC Think Tank Forum, experts from Sun Yat-sen University, the Gemological Institute of America, the National Gems & Jewelry Testing Co., Ltd., China Certification & Inspection Group and Guangdong Environment Exchange, industry analyst, sustainable fashion expert, as well as enterprises from different parts of the LGD industry chain such as Ningbo Crysdiam, Lusant, The Future Rocks and high-tech company as Synova, presented their views on the scale of the LGD market, technological development and product application. They believed that there is broad potential for cooperation between the LGD industry and the fashion industry on product ideas. The Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau introduced the infrastructure and policy supports of Guangzhou to build a new ecosystem for the whole industrial chain of LGDs.
At the LGD Project Release and Press Conference, Lusant, Ningbo Crysdiam and Synova made presentations on the marketing of LGD brands, the industrial production and high-end application of large single-crystal CVD-grown diamonds, and the application of Laser MicroJet Technology in the LGD slicing and shaping/faceting, respectively.
During the LGD-IDIC, more than 20 LGD manufacturers, cutting factories, manufacturers, traders, retail brands and supporting service providers gathered in Panyu, Guangzhou, showing the great vitality of the LGD industry chain. The GZDE also organized on-site trading of LGDs.
The LGD-IDIC presented LGD-IDIC Industry Awards to eight exemplary enterprises with outstanding achievements in the LGD production, manufacturing and marketing to inspire more LGD enterprises to forge ahead and grow together. The LGD-IDIC also launched the 1st Laboratory-Grown Diamond Jewellery & Accessory Cross-Over Design Competition to encourage crossover design and creative applications of LGDs and enhance the awareness of LGDs in the market.
The LGD industry is poised for growth. The China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development & Innovation Congress will definitely become an important platform to promote LGDs and the development of the industry and will provide a new opportunity for China to achieve the sustainable, healthy and harmonious development of the LGD industry.