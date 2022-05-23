“Sustainability, New Opportunities, Building an Ecosystem for the LGD Industry” — The First China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development & Innovation Congress 2022 Held

Image credit: Guangzhou Diamond Exchange

On May 18th and 19th, 2022, the First China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development & Innovation Congress 2022 (hereinafter as LGD-IDIC), hosted by the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (hereinafter as GZDE), was held under the guidance of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Guangzhou Panyu District Committee and Guangdong Exchange Holding Group. This was announced in a press release from the Guangzhou Diamond Exchange received by Rough&Polished.The LGD-IDIC was held both online and offline. Guests from the Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, Panyu District Government and Guangdong Exchange Holding Group attended the opening ceremony and delivered opening speeches. The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) sent a video congratulatory message. A series of fruitful results were achieved as the participants deepened exchanges and mutual understanding, enhanced friendship and planned cooperation.The LGD-IDIC focused on the theme of "Sustainability, New Opportunities, Building an Ecosystem for the LGD Industry." The participants deepened exchanges and aired their views, raising cooperation in the LGD industry to a new level, adding new things to and injecting new energy into mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, and contributing to the sustainable development of the LGD industry.The GZDE signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation of Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality Strategy of the Laboratory-grown Diamond, the MoU of Laboratory-grown Diamond Sustainability Certification Cooperation with the Guangdong Environment Exchange and China Certification & Inspection Group Macau Co., Ltd. as well as such enterprises as Shanxi New Carbon Superhard Material Technology, Shanghai Zhengshi Technology, Ningbo Crysdiam Technology, Lusant, The Future Rocks and Caraxy, respectively. The LGD-IDIC also saw the establishment of the LGD-IDIC Think Tank in an attempt to explore and promote the high-quality and sustainable development of the LGD industry.At the LGD-IDIC Think Tank Forum, experts from Sun Yat-sen University, the Gemological Institute of America, the National Gems & Jewelry Testing Co., Ltd., China Certification & Inspection Group and Guangdong Environment Exchange, industry analyst, sustainable fashion expert, as well as enterprises from different parts of the LGD industry chain such as Ningbo Crysdiam, Lusant, The Future Rocks and high-tech company as Synova, presented their views on the scale of the LGD market, technological development and product application. They believed that there is broad potential for cooperation between the LGD industry and the fashion industry on product ideas. The Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau introduced the infrastructure and policy supports of Guangzhou to build a new ecosystem for the whole industrial chain of LGDs.At the LGD Project Release and Press Conference, Lusant, Ningbo Crysdiam and Synova made presentations on the marketing of LGD brands, the industrial production and high-end application of large single-crystal CVD-grown diamonds, and the application of Laser MicroJet Technology in the LGD slicing and shaping/faceting, respectively.During the LGD-IDIC, more than 20 LGD manufacturers, cutting factories, manufacturers, traders, retail brands and supporting service providers gathered in Panyu, Guangzhou, showing the great vitality of the LGD industry chain. The GZDE also organized on-site trading of LGDs.The LGD-IDIC presented LGD-IDIC Industry Awards to eight exemplary enterprises with outstanding achievements in the LGD production, manufacturing and marketing to inspire more LGD enterprises to forge ahead and grow together. The LGD-IDIC also launched the 1st Laboratory-Grown Diamond Jewellery & Accessory Cross-Over Design Competition to encourage crossover design and creative applications of LGDs and enhance the awareness of LGDs in the market.The LGD industry is poised for growth. The China International Laboratory-Grown Diamond Industry Development & Innovation Congress will definitely become an important platform to promote LGDs and the development of the industry and will provide a new opportunity for China to achieve the sustainable, healthy and harmonious development of the LGD industry.