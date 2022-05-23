Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Mountain Province Diamonds announced the appointment of Ms. Kelly Stark-Anderson to its Board of Directors. Her appointment follows the departure of Dean Chambers, who has chosen the step-down due to other commitments.

An accomplished executive in the Canadian mining industry, Ms. Stark-Anderson has over 25 years experience in the legal, M&A, financing and governance areas, combined with deep experience in Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) matters. Ms. Stark-Anderson is currently the Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary and Corporate Compliance Officer for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM) and previously has acted as Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary for SSR Mining Inc. Ms. Stark-Anderson led her own firm providing corporate/commercial, governance and securities compliance services to public, private and crown entities. Ms. Stark-Anderson's deep experience in ESG, legal, financing and M&A will be a valuable addition to the Company's board.

Jonathan Comerford, the Company's Chairman, commented: "We are extremely happy to have Kelly join our Board of Directors. Her legal expertise and strong ESG experience are areas we were seeking to strengthen on our Board, which together with her extensive governance experience will be extremely beneficial as the Company advances through 2022 and beyond. The recent national award received by the Gahcho Kué mine for a collaborative monitoring program with the indigenous Ní Hadi Xa community is one example of the important work we do, and Kelly will bring a fresh perspective to our ESG approach. I would also like to thank Dean for his considerable contribution to the Board of Mountain Province during a very challenging time for the Company, and wish him well in his future endeavors."





