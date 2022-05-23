Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
An accomplished executive in the Canadian mining industry, Ms. Stark-Anderson has over 25 years experience in the legal, M&A, financing and governance areas, combined with deep experience in Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) matters. Ms. Stark-Anderson is currently the Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary and Corporate Compliance Officer for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM) and previously has acted as Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary for SSR Mining Inc. Ms. Stark-Anderson led her own firm providing corporate/commercial, governance and securities compliance services to public, private and crown entities. Ms. Stark-Anderson's deep experience in ESG, legal, financing and M&A will be a valuable addition to the Company's board.
Jonathan Comerford, the Company's Chairman, commented: "We are extremely happy to have Kelly join our Board of Directors. Her legal expertise and strong ESG experience are areas we were seeking to strengthen on our Board, which together with her extensive governance experience will be extremely beneficial as the Company advances through 2022 and beyond. The recent national award received by the Gahcho Kué mine for a collaborative monitoring program with the indigenous Ní Hadi Xa community is one example of the important work we do, and Kelly will bring a fresh perspective to our ESG approach. I would also like to thank Dean for his considerable contribution to the Board of Mountain Province during a very challenging time for the Company, and wish him well in his future endeavors."