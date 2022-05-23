Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Greenland Ruby X Reena Ahluwalia Fundraiser Goes Phygital with Ruby Art NFT
Created with the goal of raising funds for the PinkPolarBear Foundation, Greenland Ruby’s CSR arm, each $150 ticket gives participants the chance to win the ‘Fire Under Ice’ original artwork on canvas by Reena, valued at $10,000. With only 500 tickets available, each donor will also be gifted a limited-edition animated NFT of Reena’s masterpiece.
Inspired by the 3-billion-year journey of the Greenlandic gems, ‘Fire Under Ice’ original artwork and the limited-edition NFT bring together technology, innovation and the beauty of nature. In keeping with Greenland Ruby’s mine-to-market initiative, the ‘Fire Under Ice’ NFT is immortalized on blockchain technology; a perfect match for Greenland Ruby’s dedication to traceability and transparency.
The limited ‘Fire Under Ice’ art NFT shines a light on Greenland Ruby’s unique gems, innovative approach and dedication to social responsibility. As CCO Hayley Henning mentioned: “As part of our anniversary celebration, we’re thrilled to be able to make such a grand contribution to the PinkPolarBear Foundation with a campaign both original and innovative. The original artwork on canvas, with 500 digital art NFTs is a spectacular contribution from Reena and we thank her for her incredible talent and generosity in making a tangible impact. Her depiction of our rubies in their icy landscape is perfect! There will be 500 winners, but with such a generous contribution, it will be the people of Greenland who will be the real benefactors. Happy Anniversary Greenland Ruby!”
Reena Ahluwalia spoke further about collaborating with Greenland Ruby and her art with a mission: "At its heart, my painting conveys the beauty of our natural world. I hope my artwork and NFT will remind donors of the significant contribution they made and keep inspiring everyone to protect and nurture our environment and inhabitants. This project is meaningful; I am honored and thankful to the Pink Polar Bear Foundation and Greenland Ruby for this valuable opportunity to fundraise."