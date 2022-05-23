Greenland Ruby X Reena Ahluwalia Fundraiser Goes Phygital with Ruby Art NFT

Today News

Greenland Ruby is celebrating its 5th year anniversary with the launch of ‘Rubies from Greenland - Fire Under Ice’ campaign in collaboration with designer and artist Reena Ahluwalia. The fundraiser is a Phygital one, a first-of-its-kind from the gem and jewelry world.

Created with the goal of raising funds for the PinkPolarBear Foundation, Greenland Ruby’s CSR arm, each $150 ticket gives participants the chance to win the ‘Fire Under Ice’ original artwork on canvas by Reena, valued at $10,000. With only 500 tickets available, each donor will also be gifted a limited-edition animated NFT of Reena’s masterpiece.

Inspired by the 3-billion-year journey of the Greenlandic gems, ‘Fire Under Ice’ original artwork and the limited-edition NFT bring together technology, innovation and the beauty of nature. In keeping with Greenland Ruby’s mine-to-market initiative, the ‘Fire Under Ice’ NFT is immortalized on blockchain technology; a perfect match for Greenland Ruby’s dedication to traceability and transparency.

The limited ‘Fire Under Ice’ art NFT shines a light on Greenland Ruby’s unique gems, innovative approach and dedication to social responsibility. As CCO Hayley Henning mentioned: “As part of our anniversary celebration, we’re thrilled to be able to make such a grand contribution to the PinkPolarBear Foundation with a campaign both original and innovative. The original artwork on canvas, with 500 digital art NFTs is a spectacular contribution from Reena and we thank her for her incredible talent and generosity in making a tangible impact. Her depiction of our rubies in their icy landscape is perfect! There will be 500 winners, but with such a generous contribution, it will be the people of Greenland who will be the real benefactors. Happy Anniversary Greenland Ruby!”

Reena Ahluwalia spoke further about collaborating with Greenland Ruby and her art with a mission: "At its heart, my painting conveys the beauty of our natural world. I hope my artwork and NFT will remind donors of the significant contribution they made and keep inspiring everyone to protect and nurture our environment and inhabitants. This project is meaningful; I am honored and thankful to the Pink Polar Bear Foundation and Greenland Ruby for this valuable opportunity to fundraise."





