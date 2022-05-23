Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
25 april 2022
Lab-grown diamonds in the Millennium Collection by MIUZ Diamonds
The unique Millenium collection from MIUZ Diamonds is a modern response to the changes taking place in the jewelry market. The line of jewelry includes the most popular models from the flagship Solo 1920, Brilliance and Grace series, but with one significant update - all diamonds are lab-grown using the latest technologies.
The Millennium collection is not only an attempt to influence environmental issues, but also a desire to open the wonderful world of diamonds to millennials. A more affordable price range, quality and environmental friendliness of lab-grown diamonds will give a chance to enjoy the bewitching shimmer of diamonds without remorse. The line includes diamond eternity rings and diamond solitaires in various cuts: round, emerald, pear, princess, oval and cushion. Also, the beauty of jewelry made of lab-grown diamonds is supplemented with colored sapphires and rubies. Rings from this series can become a coveted engagement ring or a bright accent in an evening look.