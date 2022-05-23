Lab-grown diamonds in the Millennium Collection by MIUZ Diamonds

Sustainable development is one of the most important topics discussed in modern society. The reserves of natural diamonds in the bowels of the Earth are limited, and their extraction is becoming more and more difficult and costly every year. The idea of creating diamonds with the help of technology and the achievements of science made it possible not only to use resources more carefully, but also to significantly reduce the cost of jewelry. Without a doubt, natural stones are a thousand-year history and a witness to historical events, but lab-grown diamonds are a symbol of a new era in which science and limitless technological possibilities rule.

The unique Millenium collection from MIUZ Diamonds is a modern response to the changes taking place in the jewelry market. The line of jewelry includes the most popular models from the flagship Solo 1920, Brilliance and Grace series, but with one significant update - all diamonds are lab-grown using the latest technologies.

The Millennium collection is not only an attempt to influence environmental issues, but also a desire to open the wonderful world of diamonds to millennials. A more affordable price range, quality and environmental friendliness of lab-grown diamonds will give a chance to enjoy the bewitching shimmer of diamonds without remorse. The line includes diamond eternity rings and diamond solitaires in various cuts: round, emerald, pear, princess, oval and cushion. Also, the beauty of jewelry made of lab-grown diamonds is supplemented with colored sapphires and rubies. Rings from this series can become a coveted engagement ring or a bright accent in an evening look.



