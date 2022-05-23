Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Nornickel continues to deliver metals according to its contract obligations
Nornickel expects that global palladium demand to rise by 3% to 10.3 million ounces in 2022 mainly on the back of a partial automotive sector recovery from the low base of 2021. Metal supply will grow slightly as well, predominantly due to recovering after the 2021 accidents production at Nornickel’s assets. As a result, it is expected that palladium market will be close to balance this year with the deficit of 0.1 million ounces.
The review maintains that the 2022 platinum market surplus is expected at around 0.9 million ounces. In 2023, the surplus is seen shrinking to 0.6 million ounces mostly due to the automotive sector recovery.
According to the company, the demand for platinum from the automakers is expected to stagnate this year as the global auto sector partial recovery will be offset by lower consumption in China, where metal use in car manufacturing will decline in 2022 on the back of PGM loading optimisation caused by thrifting after strong loadings growth in 2021 driven by the introduction of the China VI heavy-duty regulation. Moreover, the decrease in diesel-powered share of new passenger cars in Europe is creating additional pressure on platinum demand.
“South African supply is expected to decrease this year as most of accumulated work-in-progress materials were already processed during 2021,” the review said. “There is also a significant risk regarding primary supply in this region, as all the major PGM producers are to enter new wage negotiations with their local unions, which carries the risk of weeks-long strikes.”
The company expects the 2022 primary nickel demand growth to slow down to +11% at 3.17 million tonnes as opposed to the 2021 increase of 17%, reflecting the current price environment, high inflation across major economies and uncertain macroeconomic outlook. The 2022 nickel market is currently expected to be in a mild surplus of around 40,000 tonnes and mostly in low-grade nickel, leaving Nornickel’s previous forecast virtually unchanged.