Virtual Diamond Boutique’s New Sales Genie Creates a Modern Selling Experience

Virtual Diamond Boutique (VDB), the jewelry industry’s leading technology company and largest virtual marketplace, has announced yesterday the launch of its new VDB Sales Genie app. An affordable and easy to use selling tool, the app allows sales professionals to engage with browsers longer, giving them undivided attention, creating a unique and personalized experience in or out of the store. Customizable by retailer, the Sales Genie allows buyers complete control while offering digital inventory from preselected or preferred suppliers with their own desired markup and allowing easy sharing of customer favorites branded with the store logo for personalized service. Retailers can learn more and book an appointment to explore customization options here “Consumer buying habits have changed with the rise of online shopping which offers a vast array of inventory at your fingertips,” says Tanya Nisguretsky, President & CEO of Virtual Diamond Boutique. “We designed the VDB Sales Genie as an affordable tool for retailers to sell more inventory no matter where their goods are located and no matter where the customer requests come up. The Sales Genie can be thought of like a digital vault, expanding a retailer’s merchandise beyond anything they could afford and giving them instant access to inventory beyond that of their competitors.”Designed by industry veterans, the VDB Sales Genie allows jewelry sales professionals to qualify and educate their customers and pinpoint exactly what they want. It also facilitates selling on the go, even outside of the store. This unique sales tool is founded upon the VDB Marketplace, one of the largest and most trusted B2B digital marketplaces, with over 1.5 million mined diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry, all searchable with photography and videos. The Sales Genie adds specific features that turn this successful global marketplace into a powerful selling tool, allowing retailers instant access to the breadth of their own inventory first, and adding digital inventory beyond the limitations of their own budget or vault.