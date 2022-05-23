Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Virtual Diamond Boutique’s New Sales Genie Creates a Modern Selling Experience
“Consumer buying habits have changed with the rise of online shopping which offers a vast array of inventory at your fingertips,” says Tanya Nisguretsky, President & CEO of Virtual Diamond Boutique. “We designed the VDB Sales Genie as an affordable tool for retailers to sell more inventory no matter where their goods are located and no matter where the customer requests come up. The Sales Genie can be thought of like a digital vault, expanding a retailer’s merchandise beyond anything they could afford and giving them instant access to inventory beyond that of their competitors.”
Designed by industry veterans, the VDB Sales Genie allows jewelry sales professionals to qualify and educate their customers and pinpoint exactly what they want. It also facilitates selling on the go, even outside of the store. This unique sales tool is founded upon the VDB Marketplace, one of the largest and most trusted B2B digital marketplaces, with over 1.5 million mined diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry, all searchable with photography and videos. The Sales Genie adds specific features that turn this successful global marketplace into a powerful selling tool, allowing retailers instant access to the breadth of their own inventory first, and adding digital inventory beyond the limitations of their own budget or vault.