Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Polar Fund presents the results of the Taimyr expedition
During the presentation, Mr Chilingarov noted the importance of scientific research (akin to the Polar Expedition) for the sustainable development of the Arctic Zone.
The expedition involved both laboratory and on-site studies, engaging more than 70 experts from ten research institutions who were split into research groups based on their scientific background, spanning such areas as hydrology, geomorphology, zoology, botany, chemical analysis, soil science, mapping and geographic information systems, etc.
As was previously stated by Fedor Romanenko, PhD in Geography, who headed the Polar Expedition, the mission was to collect up-to-date, full, and reliable information based on comprehensive expedition research about the current state and pollution of the components that make up the ecosystem and the part of the Pyasina river water basin affected by the HPP-3 fuel spill in Norilsk to an extent that would enable an objective assessment of the accident’s consequences (including the long-term ones) for the Norilo-Pyasinskaya water system biogeocenosis.
Based on the findings, the researchers assess the state of the ecosystem in the NID and part of the Taimyr as satisfactory. “We discovered no contaminated fish in Lake Pyasino and the upper reaches of the Pyasina River, while the Nadezhdinsky Stream and the Daldykan River valleys still have traces of contamination with petroleum products,” said Georgy Kazhukalo from Lomonosov Moscow State University.
Efim Brodsky, Doctor of Chemistry and Head of the Analytical Ecotoxicology Lab at A.N. Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution (Russian Academy of Sciences) assessed the content of petroleum products in some fish samples as relatively low, at 0.1–0.5 µg/g in most samples, which is close to the detection limit determined based on chemical noise. The researchers identified no harmful pollutants in the samples and no traces of petroleum products in most of them.
According to Nornickel’s Senior Vice President for Sustainable Development Andrey Bougrov, “that was a huge effort”. “As regards contaminants in water courses, we revealed residual low concentrations, and we will keep working to eliminate them. Awareness of our social responsibility is what guides the initiatives we support. We need to implement ecological projects, reduce our impact on the environment and monitor air quality. We have very ambitious plans in this area,” said Andrey Bougrov.