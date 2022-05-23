Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Russia’s Ministry of Finance is not considering the abolition of VAT on the purchase of diamonds by individuals
“The abolition of VAT for individuals is not being considered. Since the discussion is ongoing now, I can say that initiatives are being considered to stimulate the sale of polished diamonds in the domestic market,” he explained.
Earlier, according to the Vedomosti news daily, the VTB Bank offered the Ministry of Finance to consider new incentives for the development of the diamond market in Russia. Thus, Andrey Kostin, chairman of the board of the bank, sent a letter to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov proposing to exempt from VAT not only the purchase and sale of diamonds by individuals, but also the sale of precious stones by diamond miners to banks and the public. In addition, the proposal includes setting a zero VAT rate for banks when selling polished diamonds made from Russian rough diamonds to individuals.