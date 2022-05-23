Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Sarine Technologies rolls out new Pay Per Value Service
Since its introduction in 2009, pricing of the inclusion mapping services offered by the Galaxy® family of systems has been solely based on the weight of the scanned goods, derived from a Price-Per-Carat (PPC) price list. This often created conditions where it was less economical, or even economically unviable, to scan even large lower quality rough diamonds.
Derived once again from artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Sarine Technologies has developed a classifier that, based on their overall internal features, automatically recognises the value of natural rough diamonds as being under a certain value per carat, currently for stones from 2.5 to 10 carats. The new PPV feature utilises this new technology to classify the natural rough diamonds value range and automatically discounts the PPC pricing to adjust for the stones' realistic value. This empowers cost effective scanning of lower quality stones, which have not been scanned to date as the value proposition did not support their scanning, significantly broadening the addressable market for Sarine’s Galaxy® services. As the company is continuing to develop its AI classifiers to additional quality / price ranges, it will ultimately be able to provide cost-effective inclusion scanning services for virtually all rough diamonds.
David Block, Chief Executive Officer of Sarine, stated, “Throughout the years, we have been aware of our customers' conundrum of not being able to cost-effectively scan all their various qualities of natural rough diamonds, precluding them from taking advantage of this critical technology in their subsequent planning decision making processes. We are therefore, once again, proud to introduce these new AI-based services to address our customers evolving needs, allowing the application of our most advanced scanning and planning technologies, as embodied in our recently launched Advisor® 8.0 package, to all qualities of natural diamonds. We expect this new capability will expand the market for our Galaxy® systems and services, as we estimate that some 15% of the larger rough diamonds were not till today scanned, due to the previous pricing paradigm, which the new PPV offering resolves. No less importantly, we believe the PPV pricing will eliminate an avenue leveraged by our illicit competition to offer their IP-infringing lower-priced services for lower quality goods."