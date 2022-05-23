Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
VTB submits proposals to Russia’s Ministry of Finance to stimulate the circulation of polished diamonds in the country
“For banks, it is proposed to establish a zero VAT rate when selling diamonds made from Russian diamonds to individuals. In addition, it is necessary to allow the use of certificates for diamonds from independent laboratories from countries that are not “on the list of unfriendly countries”, such as China, India and Israel,” Andrey Kostin wrote in his letter to the Ministry of Finance.
According to Vedomosti, the document explains that now the legislation allows individuals to make transactions with diamonds in the retail jewelry segment, but the diamond investment market in the country is not developed. It is the presence of VAT in transactions for the sale and purchase of diamonds, as well as the certification of stones according to Russian standards, that hinder the development of the market. Another negative factor is the relatively small diamond-manufacturing capacity in the Russian Federation. Most of the diamond manufacturing capacities are concentrated abroad (about 85% of global diamond manufacturing operations are carried out in India), while, according to market stakeholders, Russian diamond manufacturers have the potential to expand production, the head of VTB said.
According to VTB estimates, these measures will create additional investment instruments for Russian citizens alternative to foreign currency and for Alrosa, the largest Russian diamond manufacturer an additional sales market amid the restrictions imposed by unfriendly countries that supported anti-Russian sanctions because of a special military operation in Ukraine.
Alrosa Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev told Vedomosti through a representative that the liberalization of the diamond market will give Russians who are looking for tools to invest and save money in the face of currency restrictions and the volatility of financial instruments an alternative physical asset. The company considers VAT on diamonds "one of the key deterrents for potential investors." Agureev draws attention to the fact that within the Alrosa Diamond Exclusive program for private buyers interest in its investment part has grown several times over.