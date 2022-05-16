Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
Yesterday
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Fruchman Marketing believes jewelry sales this year may be 4%-8% higher than in 2021
According to the firm, with travel opening up people are expected to spend more of their disposable income on pen-up demand for jewelry, though higher travel costs may impede the shopping spree to some extent.
“We are likely to see continued sales growth in 2022, but not to the degree it was in 2020 and 2021. And, we believe travel will not have as great an impact on sales. One only has to look at what the cost of a roundtrip fare was pre-pandemic to now,” Fruchman Marketing said in its latest report on the State of Jewelry Retail setting expectations for the second half of 2022.
The firm does not believe this situation may be changed by new variant of COVID, as with vaccinations and medications readily available, consumers are getting back to their normal lives and habits prepandemic.
However, nearly every consumer will be affected by inflation, which is currently 8.5% year-over-year standing at a 40-year high, according to Fruchman Marketing. “If you are a lower to a moderately priced retailer, it will most likely affect you more. If your customer is more “middle class”, they’re getting squeezed the most. If your customer is more affluent, there are different factors that will impact their buying habits and decisions. Most of this will surround how the market is performing and how costs will affect their individual businesses,” the report said.
Still, jewelry retailers are unlikely to see their current or prospective customers giving up commemorating important events, though they might not spend as much.
Noting that the average engagement ring purchaser in the U.S. has crept up to 32, Fruchman Marketing predicts that this age group will be hyper-focused on “value,” so the retailers may see carat size go down or see less importance on quality in cut and color sacrificed to purchasing larger diamonds along with more inquiries about lab-grown diamonds.
“You can’t get away from politics, which have become increasingly polarizing. We see major brands taking a stance (ie. Disney, Nike, etc.) in everything from LGBTQ rights, feminism, racial politics, and immigration. Although statistics and some research on younger generations may dictate taking a stance, for a local business it is our strong opinion to avoid them. Yes, people want to do business with businesses they like, trust, and feel are aligned with their values, but there is also a tremendous risk of alienating a significant percentage of your prospective customers. Keep politics at arm’s length, no matter how strongly you feel about it. You and your employees are the faces of your brand. Have a discussion with all of them about this,” Fruchman Marketing said in conclusion.