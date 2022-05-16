Get-Diamonds Returns to JCK Las Vegas

Today News

Get-Diamonds.com, the world’s largest B2B online platform for listing polished diamonds, owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), will return to the JCK Show in Las Vegas next month. At the show, the online platform will introduce innovative tools to increase benefits to retailers, including full door-to-door service.

Get-Diamonds recently launched a groundbreaking new feature — online polished tenders based on artificial intelligence (AI). An algorithm selects the most attractive and market-favored diamonds for upcoming tenders, without the need for human interference. The full door-to-door transaction and logistics process is managed in a secure environment by industry stalwart Hennig.

The platform lists over 1.7 million diamonds from 4,700 vendors, with a total value of over $6.6 billion, and is continuing to expand its presence in the U.S. market, with a huge rise in traffic among retailers, dealers and wholesalers.

According to Executive Director Eyal Shirazy, Get-Diamonds will use the opportunity of the JCK Show to launch a range of innovative tools to help retailers of all sizes sell diamonds. “We are dedicated to providing all businesses with advanced tools to enable them to succeed in a competitive digital environment. For example, our new online tenders service offers opportunities previously available only to large businesses. It enables traders of all sizes to buy and sell diamonds through targeted sales events, pinpointing the most sought-after and competitively priced diamonds, and providing seamless door-to-door logistics services to complete the transaction.”

Get-Diamonds was founded in April 2020 by the WFDB to serve the diamond and jewelry industry as a non-profit organization. Its motto “By the industry, For the industry,” reflects this goal. Profits generated by the site are to be invested in projects that benefit the industry, including generic diamond marketing.

Get-Diamonds is backed by tech company Lucy Platforms, whose proprietary AI-based technology enables the platform to create simple digital tools to help businesses grow in the digital world.

Moshe Salem, Vice President of the WFDB and of Get-Diamonds said, “Get-Diamonds was founded to serve the industry, and it is doing just that by bringing about a digital revolution in the diamond industry. Thanks to its incredible technological capabilities, we have launched the only AI-based online tenders and are planning to launch a series of features that will change the face of online trading. At JCK Las Vegas we will show the U.S. industry the amazing benefits of Get-Diamonds for all diamond businesses.”





