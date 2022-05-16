Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
Yesterday
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
Get-Diamonds Returns to JCK Las Vegas
Get-Diamonds recently launched a groundbreaking new feature — online polished tenders based on artificial intelligence (AI). An algorithm selects the most attractive and market-favored diamonds for upcoming tenders, without the need for human interference. The full door-to-door transaction and logistics process is managed in a secure environment by industry stalwart Hennig.
The platform lists over 1.7 million diamonds from 4,700 vendors, with a total value of over $6.6 billion, and is continuing to expand its presence in the U.S. market, with a huge rise in traffic among retailers, dealers and wholesalers.
According to Executive Director Eyal Shirazy, Get-Diamonds will use the opportunity of the JCK Show to launch a range of innovative tools to help retailers of all sizes sell diamonds. “We are dedicated to providing all businesses with advanced tools to enable them to succeed in a competitive digital environment. For example, our new online tenders service offers opportunities previously available only to large businesses. It enables traders of all sizes to buy and sell diamonds through targeted sales events, pinpointing the most sought-after and competitively priced diamonds, and providing seamless door-to-door logistics services to complete the transaction.”
Get-Diamonds was founded in April 2020 by the WFDB to serve the diamond and jewelry industry as a non-profit organization. Its motto “By the industry, For the industry,” reflects this goal. Profits generated by the site are to be invested in projects that benefit the industry, including generic diamond marketing.
Get-Diamonds is backed by tech company Lucy Platforms, whose proprietary AI-based technology enables the platform to create simple digital tools to help businesses grow in the digital world.
Moshe Salem, Vice President of the WFDB and of Get-Diamonds said, “Get-Diamonds was founded to serve the industry, and it is doing just that by bringing about a digital revolution in the diamond industry. Thanks to its incredible technological capabilities, we have launched the only AI-based online tenders and are planning to launch a series of features that will change the face of online trading. At JCK Las Vegas we will show the U.S. industry the amazing benefits of Get-Diamonds for all diamond businesses.”