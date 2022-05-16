Exclusive
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
Yesterday
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
“The demand far exceeds the supply,” says Dev Shetty, Founder-President & CEO of Fura Gems
In 2017, after a decade as chief operating officer and board member at Gemfields a coloured gemstone mining company, Dev Shetty took the courageous step of starting, from scratch, a mining company. He named it FURA Gems. Today, it is one of the largest...
09 may 2022
Igor Kulichik: The diamond market is now in the initial phase of turbulence
Igor Kulichik is a well-known expert in the diamond market. He has worked in the diamond industry for 20 years: he was CFO of ALROSA from 2002 to 2017, and a member of the Board of Directors of AGD Diamonds from 2018 to 2022. He is also a member of the...
02 may 2022
There is a classic phrase: “Art is an Ambassador of Peace.” And this is true
Chief Expert of the Gokhran (State Valuables Depository) of Russia Veronika Voldaeva, Art History Ph.D., Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, author and compiler of the decorative and applied section of the Gokhran’s collection...
25 april 2022
India sees overall decline in diamond exports in April
Rough diamonds displayed a similar picture, with imports standing at US$ 1310.60 million versus US$ 1698.55 million in the same period one year ago bringing the decline to 22.84%, while gross imports of rough in volume terms came down to 6 031 000 carats compared with 16 313 000 carats during the previous year, which is 63.030% less.
On this backdrop, polished lab-growns were going full steam ahead showing gross export growth of 64.95% in terms of money, standing at US$ 148.13 million over the comparative figure of US$ 89.8 million for previous year.
According to GJEPC, the overall gross exports of gems and jewelry at US$ 3231.65 million in April was showing a decline of 0.82% as compared with US$ 3258.52 million for the same period previous year, while gems and jewelry imports slumped by 9.81% (US$ 1971.79 million in April 2022 vs US$ 2186.27 in April 2021).