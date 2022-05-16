India sees overall decline in diamond exports in April

Today News

The official statistics released by GJEPC shows overall decline in the country’s diamond exports in April 2022. Thus, the export of polished diamonds fetched US$ 2159.64 million against US$ 2221.81 million a year earlier or down 2.8%. The country imported US$ 111.91 million worth of polished goods as compared with US$ 137.32 million in the same period last year producing an 18.5% slump.

Rough diamonds displayed a similar picture, with imports standing at US$ 1310.60 million versus US$ 1698.55 million in the same period one year ago bringing the decline to 22.84%, while gross imports of rough in volume terms came down to 6 031 000 carats compared with 16 313 000 carats during the previous year, which is 63.030% less.

On this backdrop, polished lab-growns were going full steam ahead showing gross export growth of 64.95% in terms of money, standing at US$ 148.13 million over the comparative figure of US$ 89.8 million for previous year.

According to GJEPC, the overall gross exports of gems and jewelry at US$ 3231.65 million in April was showing a decline of 0.82% as compared with US$ 3258.52 million for the same period previous year, while gems and jewelry imports slumped by 9.81% (US$ 1971.79 million in April 2022 vs US$ 2186.27 in April 2021).



